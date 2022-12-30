The Western countries must make sure that the negotiated peace in time properly takes into account Ukraine’s security needs.

Many in recent weeks, the leaders of Western countries have been talking about the possibility of a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has stated the conditions under which he could consider peace negotiations, but the fulfillment of the conditions is still a long way off. After Ukraine has continued its counteroffensive and recaptured important areas like Kherson, the negotiating positions might be favorable for it.

Negotiations are unlikely to be reached only thanks to Ukraine’s success on the battlefields. It would be important for Ukraine to be able to trust that its international partners will guarantee Ukraine’s security when entering into possible peace negotiations. Such security guarantees would give the Ukrainians some kind of assurance that the solution agreed with Russia would not fall apart immediately and encourage Russia to start new attacks on Ukrainian territory.

In international in politics, security guarantees can also be dangerous. If the commitment is too strong, partner countries that have given security guarantees may be drawn into a conflict caused by the country to which they have given guarantees.

It is common for the providers of security guarantees to retain the decision-making power when they take action for the sake of security guarantees and what kind of help they provide in any given situation. Credible security guarantees thus express a balance between the level of risk accepted by the guarantors and the political interests for which the security guarantees have been issued.

Ukrainian several presentations have already been made to secure it. For example, Ukraine applied for NATO membership after Russia illegally annexed four regions of eastern Ukraine to itself in September. In November, NATO reiterated its adherence to its “open door policy” and its commitment to Ukraine, although the organization has not yet accepted Ukraine’s membership application for processing.

Has also been developed “Kiev Security Agreement”. Participating states would provide Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent future attacks, and in the event of renewed attacks, the agreement would provide the basis for international military assistance. In addition to the jointly binding obligations, the agreement could also contain additional bilateral commitments of the states.

In the preparation mass “in the long war plan” The European Council on Foreign Relations think tank demands stronger support from Western countries for Ukraine than at present, including a formal commitment to aid in the event of future attacks. Such support would give the political leadership of Kyiv a solid backbone in the peace negotiations and demonstrate the readiness of Ukraine’s partners to support the country in its struggle for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, the extent of the support should remain relatively vague so that all options remain open and cannot be tested by the Kremlin.

Ukrainian must, for its part, commit to maintaining its defense capability. Security guarantees would not be triggered automatically, but through a mechanism that determines the nature of the security threat and the appropriate response.

In any case, it is important that security guarantees convey solidarity to Ukraine and tell Russia that escalation in all its forms will lead to increased support from the West. Both of these goals require a strong commitment from Ukraine’s partners, which is also reflected in other assistance to Ukraine and as consistency when pursuing other political and security policy goals.

The future negotiated solution must take into account Ukraine’s security needs. Zelenskyi can go to peace talks with more confidence if he has security guarantees from Western countries. For now, however, it is necessary to continue military support for Ukraine and let the country itself decide when the conditions for starting peace talks are met. At the same time, Western countries must begin to create a comprehensive vision of what kind of security guarantees they can provide to Ukraine in the long term.

Marie Dumoulin

The author is a program director at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

