Guest pen | There is still room for improvement in the transparency of lobbying

The Transparency Register Act, which will enter into force at the beginning of next year, does not extend to influencing decision-makers at the regional and municipal level.

Spring influencing the government’s program seemed to be the last non-transparent lobbying effort. Board member Petteri Orpo (co-chairman) announced that no lobbyists will be included in the board negotiations. However, a wide range of experts, including lobbyists, were consulted in the working groups of the negotiations. Profiling the listener as either an expert or a lobbyist is not clear-cut.

At the beginning of 2024, the Transparency Register Act will enter into force. The register maintained by the National Audit Office collects detailed information on influence activities aimed at members of parliament, parliament and ministries. Through this, board negotiations also come indirectly under the scope of the register. Not only companies and associations are obliged to report, but also offices specializing in advocacy consulting.

When lobbying aimed at social decision-making is made more public, influence on both legislative preparation and administrative decision-making should be taken into account. The transparency register increases the transparency of law preparation and budgeting, but administrative decision-making is mostly outside the register.

Lobbying at the regional and municipal level is also still completely hidden – unless the target of influence is a national decision-maker, such as a member of parliament. In regions and municipalities, decision-making is mainly administrative and does not take place in the form of issuing norms. When preparing the Transparency Register Act, it was realized that there are more risks of improper influence at the regional and municipal level than in the state administration.

In the new the law recognizes that advocacy is an important part of a democratic society. Finnish law preparation has been characterized by a model called consensus democracy or corporatism: several interest groups participate in the preparation, and different views are reconciled in the guidelines. This increases the legitimacy of political decision-making.

“ The media make use of the transparency register.

Both experts and interest organizations have traditionally been widely consulted in connection with the preparation of the law. In legislation affecting working life, tripartite preparation has a long and strong tradition. Labor market organizations participate in law preparation both as experts and as lobbyists.

Also listed companies and other large companies have extensive influence activities. Individual companies rarely end up being heard separately in parliament, but they have a need to influence the preparation of legislation at its various stages.

The transparency register makes this kind of lobbying more public than before. Companies and consultants specializing in influencing must report to the register every six months the information about the persons met, the topics of the meetings and the methods of communication. The financial resources used for influence must be reported annually. The largest operators are already starting the processes to fulfill the reporting obligation.

Although The transparency register is public, the media play the most significant role in its social utilization. With the help of the register, journalists can also more easily identify documents that they can request from the authority in accordance with the principle of publicity.

The transparency register also provides researchers with material that enables them to produce statistical analyzes of influence activities and to conduct more in-depth research on the effects of lobbying on social decision-making, especially on law preparation and budgeting.

The new legislation improves the transparency of acceptable and necessary influence activities and helps companies and other communities to build their influence activities in an even more planned manner. Based on the experiences gained from the transparency register, it will later be assessed whether the register can be expanded so that it also applies to regional and municipal level influence.

Niilo Mustonen is a founding partner of consulting firm Blic. Klaus Nyblin is a partner of the law firm HPP.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.