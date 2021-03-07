Guest pen There is still a long way to go before women can be included in decision-making

Concrete commitments, cooperation and adequate funding are needed so that we can remove obstacles to women’s participation.

We live in a world where many glass roofs are already broken. Finnish women were among the first in the world to gain full political rights in 1906. Finland’s first female president, one of the signatories of this article, took office in March 2000. That’s when something fell into place in the world of many girls – they too could be leaders. Some of the girls of that time now lead the Finnish government. The female-dominated government five had not been seen in Finland before 2019, and it still causes admiration all over the world.

Globally, women are still under-represented in decision-making. Women serve as heads of state or government in only 21 countries. At the current rate, it will take another 130 years to achieve gender equality in top management positions globally. Globally, only 21 percent of ministers are women, and gender equality in governments will not be achieved until 2077.

Studies are alarming. The reasons for this are to be found in deep-rooted gender inequalities – discriminatory practices, attitudes and restrictive gender roles. Women cannot participate in decision-making on an equal footing with men until women’s human rights are realized.

Throughout history, women have been controlled and their opportunities to influence and participate have been limited – with extreme violence. In a further 19 countries, married women are subordinate to their husbands and in 17 countries the law restricts the movement of married women outside their homes.

The law alone does not guarantee equality in practice. Large-scale harassment and violence against women are serious obstacles to the equal participation of women and the realization of democracy around the world. Fear of violence on the way to school and harassment at school are the main reasons why girls drop out of school in many countries. Harassment and violence against women politicians and decision-makers directly limits women’s opportunities to participate in decision-making or to seek political office.

Sexual balanced participation in policy and decision-making is essential to achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals set by UN member states. Although all UN member states are committed to these goals, no country has yet achieved gender equality.

Last September, the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has stated that “a woman’s place is where decisions are made”. There is ample evidence that women’s participation in decision-making improves people’s living conditions. In Norway, for example, the representation of women in municipal councils has had a direct impact on the coverage of childcare services. In India, stronger participation of women in local politics increased clean drinking water projects by 62 percent. In Finland, too, women have been active builders of a welfare society.

Although the position of women is still poor in many respects globally, steps have been taken. There are more girls in school than ever before and the number of child marriages has decreased. A record number of women are literate, and at least half of the world’s women are in paid employment.

In the last 25 years, there have been a staggering 274 gender equality changes in the world, including a law banning genital mutilation in Sudan last year.

Sexual equality is the subject of constant struggle. Forces opposing women’s rights have strengthened. The development of equality must be given special attention during crises.

Gender equality can only be achieved through strong global, national and local cooperation that puts girls and women at the center. Concrete commitments are needed, as well as sufficient funding, so that we can remove obstacles to women’s participation.

We are not asking too much. We demand full human rights for women and girls – the right to take up space, to exist and to choose their place in the world.

Tarja Halonen and Jaana Hirsikangas

Halonen was the President of Finland from 2000 to 2012. Hirsikangas is the Executive Director of UN Women Finland.

