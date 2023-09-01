Guest pen | There is no stopping the rise of the German extreme right

It is perhaps only a matter of time before the more right-wing Alternative for Germany party becomes a salon-worthy power user.

Germany’s the largest far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has succeeded in uniting nationalist groups in recent years. The AfD has a reputation as a contentious party that often changes leadership, but Björn Höcke, who leads the AfD in the state of Thuringia, has now consolidated his position as the party’s top name. Although the AfD is still an outcast in German politics, it strives to present itself as a united party that is ready for government responsibility.

In the 2010s, Höcke became known as a powerful figure in the radical Der Flügel faction of the AfD. The group, which used neo-Nazi rhetoric, caught the attention of the German authorities and was disbanded in 2020, but Höcke has become the de facto leader of the more radical AfD.

In August, the party conference in Magdeburg showed how far to the right the AfD has moved. Along with demanding a strict immigration policy, Höcke declared that “this EU must die so that real Europe can live”. It reminds me of the slogans of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, which talked about destroying the old system for a new, better society. MEP Maximilian Krah, who was chosen as AfD’s main candidate for the upcoming EU elections, has considered the EU in its current form unviable.

AfD know how much support is available by moving even more to the right. AfD’s support has remained mostly between 9 and 14 percent, but during the migration crisis of 2015 it rose to almost 20 percent, when the party, which was founded as an anti-EU party, profiled itself with a hard line on immigration. Support returned to what it was before, but the war in Ukraine, which created security and energy threats, seems to have brought a new boost to the party. In May, AfD’s support was 18 percent, in August 21 percent.

“ The war in Ukraine seems to have given the AfD a boost.

The AfD is now the second largest party after the Christian Democrats (CDU). As before, the AfD has taken advantage of voters’ alienation from the parties in power and focused on the weaknesses of the opponents.

Strategy takes effect: the “traffic light government” led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals has been in a constant crisis due to first the corona measures and then the war in Ukraine.

Government has made mistakes in the modernization of the energy sector: it has remained unclear who is responsible for the implementation of the projects and at what price. In security policy, health care and infrastructure projects, the implementation has not been at the level of ambitious plans either. Government disputes have become commonplace, and together with citizens’ concerns about energy supplies, the economy and national security, it gives the AfD political leverage.

The Christian Democrats in the opposition, like the AfD, under the leadership of their chairman Friedrich Merz, have not been able to properly challenge the government. The CDU’s support has remained at 28–30 percent, but the party has not won back the voters who previously moved behind the AfD.

Merz has given conflicting statements about what kind of relationship the CDU has with the AfD. It is unclear whether the CDU is ready to cooperate with the AfD at the local level. The turmoil has weakened Merz’s position, and he is getting challengers from within his party.

The AfD is still an option for those who are dissatisfied with the current situation and do not trust the political mainstream. The failures of the government and the rest of the opposition have encouraged AfD leaders, whose hunger for power is growing along with their support.

Although other parties have so far refrained from cooperating with AfD, the party may become a government partner or even the leading government party in the near future. This may very well happen in the next two years in many eastern German states, where the AfD has long won well over 20 percent of the vote.

It is perhaps only a matter of time before the AfD becomes a salon-worthy power user – like the far-right parties in France, Italy and Sweden.

The author is a professor of sociology at the Hertie School in Berlin.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.