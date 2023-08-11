Guest pen | There is no reason to prohibit filming at the scene of an accident

Accident photos can be useful in addition to media information transmission, for example in accident scene and criminal investigations.

Traffic safety based on the survey, more than half of Finns support the banning of filming at the scene of the accident by law. More than 90 percent of rescue professionals would be willing to limit filming. The ban is justified by protecting the privacy of accident victims and securing the work of rescue workers.

In the public discussion on the topic, taking a picture and publishing it get mixed up. The campaign “Photograph life – not the scene of an accident” by rescue workers falsely claims that photographing at the scene of an accident is exclusively a harmful activity. The goals of the campaign, such as securing the privacy of accident victims and preventing dangerous situations at accident sites, are worthwhile. However, by focusing on the description, the campaign and the discussion miss the real problems.

It is clear, that the camera does not give its wearer different freedoms. The cameraman must not put others in danger with his own actions. However, triggering the shutter does not pose a danger to anyone.

The constitution protects everyone’s right to take pictures. Based on that, filming is basically always allowed. In turn, banning photography is a question of a fundamental right restriction, which must be precisely stipulated in the law. The right to take a picture is limited by law by prohibiting taking pictures without consent, for example in places protected by domestic peace, such as homes and stairwells. On the other hand, in a public place, anyone can photograph freely. Unlike, for example, in Sweden and Germany, filming at the scene of an accident is not a prohibited and punishable act in Finland.

“ In Finland, instead of taking pictures, the use of pictures is restricted.

Although filming is allowed, publishing a photo of the accident site always requires special consideration and good reasons. By publishing a photo that was taken perfectly legally, you can be guilty of spreading information that violates private life, which is prohibited by the Criminal Code, if the photo reveals information that belongs to private life, the spread of which could cause suffering to the person depicted. In Finland, private life is therefore protected by limiting the use of images instead of taking them.

Private life protection cannot sustainably justify the ban on photographing accident scenes in Finnish legal thinking. Prohibiting photography is problematic not only for freedom of speech and the working conditions of the press, but also for the rights of the victims of the accident.

In May, Helsingin Sanomat came under fire after requesting and publishing photos and videos from the scene of the Espoo bridge accident. The magazine was criticized for its sensationalism and for not sufficiently respecting the victims’ privacy. However, critics ignored the fact that images have an important function as part of the journalistic process. They help journalists to form a correct picture of the situation and to write more precisely about the accident even when the pictures are not published.

Is it is the media’s responsibility to assess when there are sufficient journalistic grounds for publishing photos. However, this consideration cannot be made if there are no pictures. The media have an obligation to report even unpleasant events, and the images shape the public’s perception of the world around them. It’s a completely different thing to see what kind of consequences an accident has on people, than just pictures of a cleaned up accident scene.

In addition to the media, accident photos are useful for the authorities in accident scene and criminal investigations. For example, in the spring, the police asked eyewitnesses for video footage to support the investigation of a fatal incident in the shopping center Iso Omena. The photos taken at the scene of the accident have also played a role several times in uncovering abuses related to official activities.

The right to film in accident situations therefore has many benefits, and there is therefore no reason to prohibit filming.

Yrjönen is a photojournalist and Rautiainen is a docent of constitutional law.

