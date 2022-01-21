Guest pen The welfare state needs sustainable wage increases

When talking about increases in the care sector, the sustainability of public finances cannot be ignored. In addition to wage increases, other measures are needed.

Regional elections much has been said about carers’ salaries and whether or not they should be increased. The issue is important, but social issues are the responsibility of the social partners, not politicians. The collective agreement on social and health care is included in the negotiations in the municipal sector, which are currently taking place in the midst of the tense coronavirus situation.

High-quality public services, such as education and early childhood education, as well as social and health care, are the pillars of the Finnish welfare society. The staff of municipalities and associations of municipalities do extremely important work. During the pandemic, the work has been even more challenging, and concerns about the resilience of professionals are justified and common. Municipal staff have earned their pay rises.

Municipal sector and the salaries of future welfare areas are paid from common funds, and the sustainability of public finances cannot be ignored when talking about increases. Ultimately, the foundation of the welfare state is its financial base. So the question is how do we sustain the welfare state.

There are approximately 177,000 employees covered by the Social and Health Care Collective Bargaining Agreement. In 2020, the average total earnings of employees covered by this agreement were EUR 3,093 per month. An increase of EUR 100 in salaries would mean an increase of 3.9%. Such an increase in public finances would bring more than EUR 330 million in expenditure.

If the increase were € 200 per employee, it would mean a pay rise of 7.8% and cost more than € 660 million. And an increase of € 300 in pay per task would mean a pay rise rate of 11.7% and a cost impact of almost € 1 billion.

The general line for wage increases appears to be forming at around 2%. In other words, an increase of as little as EUR 100 in the social and health care collective agreement would be almost double the general line.

Labor market negotiations the logic of action is usually that an equivalent level of increase will be included in all agreements subject to the same negotiations. It is difficult to see that one Contracting Party could, by common accord, be inseparable from the others.

Approximately 425,000 Finnish employees are covered by municipal agreements. Thus, the cost impact of an increase of EUR 100 is in fact almost EUR 800 million, an increase of EUR 200 to more than EUR 1.5 billion and an increase of EUR 300 would cost the common currency more than EUR 2.3 billion.

Employers do not have extra money available for wage increases, and wage increases are reflected in municipal tax as upward pressures. An increase of EUR 300 in the municipal sector would put more than two percentage points of upward pressure on the municipal tax.

Although the majority of citizens believe that wages in the care sector should be raised, only a minority is prepared to tighten taxation due to wage increases. Another option for financing the increases is to increase public debt.

Public the economic outlook is not bright these days. Even with the best of intentions, it is difficult to see that a welfare society could be built sustainably through endless tax increases or a further increase in the debt burden.

The size of wage increases must be determined responsibly according to what public and taxpayers’ money is sufficient for. In addition to wage increases, other ways to influence well-being at work and motivation need to be discussed.

In Finland, for example, the aging population and growing service needs should make rapid education and employment policy decisions and continue to improve working conditions. The money must be used primarily to hire additional staff.

Wage increases are part of the solution, but other measures are also needed to ensure that the workforce is sufficient and that the staff can cope with their important and nationally valuable work.

Kirsi-Marja Lievonen and Markku Jalonen

Lievonen is the chairman of the KT delegation for municipal and welfare area employers. Jalonen is the CEO of KT.

Guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.