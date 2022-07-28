Guest pen | The war in Ukraine must not be justified by religion

Defending a war of aggression on religious grounds is ethically wrong and breaks the connection between East and West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has used religion to justify an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has also supported military operations on religious grounds. As leaders of churches representing Eastern and Western traditions, we are deeply shocked by this.

A recent example of the misuse of religion was seen in June when Patriarch Kirill visited a military hospital in Krasnogorsk, a city neighboring Moscow to the west. “In a sense, you are all competitors,” Kirill told Russian soldiers injured in the war. The fact that the soldiers and the entire Russian army remain on the side of good is important, according to the patriarch, “because then the soldiers get divine support for their goals.”

Eastern in the Christian tradition, competition is understood as an exercise of piety, the core of which is the spiritual growth of a person. It is always a personal effort towards higher values, such as giving up one’s self and sacrificing for one’s neighbor. Soldiers undoubtedly have to make efforts and sacrifices, but in equating violence with religious piety, the patriarch abuses not only his tradition but also the essence of Christianity.

Another example of Kirill’s problematic rhetoric involves false and damaging confrontation. In the cathedral of the city of Penza, the patriarch declared in June that for Russians, self-sacrifice, or competition, is something that originates from “an inner moral feeling that the Orthodox faith has cultivated.” There are many serious problems with the quote.

“ The justification for war is artificially tried to be found there, which touches many.

In referring to violent war as competition, the patriarch embellishes the truth. He tries to wash away the blood stains with religion. Furthermore, the talk that Russian soldiers have ingrained morality and that they represent good implies the claim that the opposing side is immoral and represents evil. It is about the deliberate dehumanization of another group of people, which is a prerequisite for a person to be ready to kill others.

Dehumanization has been heard especially a lot in the speeches of the Kremlin, where Ukrainians are called fascists and nationalists who must be denazified. The same phenomenon can be seen in the patriarch’s speeches, albeit more subtly and with different emphasis. In Kirill’s speeches, repeated accusations are made of the apostate and liberal West, which is the real enemy of the war and has enslaved some Ukrainians. In this way, the patriarch gives a false image of the West and its churches, and at the same time ignores the fact that the Ukrainians on the other side also mainly represent Eastern Christianity.

When the war lacks a rational justification, they artificially try to find it there, which speaks and touches many Russians: the painful memories of the Second World War and the Orthodox faith. The real victims of such rhetoric are the Ukrainians suffering and dying in the war, but at the same time, the patriarch clouds the moral sense of Russians with his speeches, damages the Russian Orthodox Church and distorts the image of the churches of both the East and the West.

Christianity in the western tradition, we talk about the principle of just war. This means that although killing a person is fundamentally always wrong, in certain situations warfare is ethically justified. According to the principle, only a defensive war can be justified if there are no other options left and with the help of fighting it is possible to prevent even greater suffering.

Although the Eastern tradition does not speak of the principle of a just war, the Orthodox Church has not demanded a strict pacifist approach to war. However, it always puts the Christian conscience first and emphasizes that killing the innocent does not become ethically acceptable, regardless of the states’ goals.

Defending Russia’s illegal war of aggression on religious grounds is an abuse of religion: it is ethically wrong, breaks the connection between East and West and, above all, harms people.

Tapio Luoma and Archbishop Leo

Luoma is the archbishop of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church and Leo is the archbishop of the Finnish Orthodox Church.

