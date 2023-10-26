Guest pen | The war in Gaza could disrupt world energy markets

The expansion of the current Middle East crisis could greatly affect oil and gas production worldwide.

of Israel and Hamas, the development of the war is closely monitored in the energy market, as the war increases the risks related to both oil and natural gas in an already tense situation.

The war makes it even more difficult for Israel to get oil and gas. The Askalon oil terminal on the coast was closed. Israel’s gas supplies suffered even more when production at the Tamar gas field in the Mediterranean was suspended for security reasons. The impact of the outage is considerable, because gas accounts for 40 percent of Israel’s energy mix, and gas makes up 70 percent of the country’s electricity.

In the long run The closure of Tamar will also affect Egypt’s gas supply. And unless Egypt receives gas as before for domestic needs, the shortage will weaken the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Egypt to Turkey and several European Union countries. Although Egypt’s share of lng imported into the EU region was only slightly more than five percent last year, the fear of losing even that small share has now raised gas prices all over Europe and Asia at the beginning of winter.

Gas prices are also affected by other uncertainty factors, such as the breakage of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, possibly as a result of sabotage, and strikes at some Australian LNG facilities.

The expansion of the Gaza war into an even deeper crisis between Israel and the Arab states could, in the worst case scenario, completely end the joint projects for gas production in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Israel has set up with Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon. It would reduce the region’s production capacity and would be a setback especially for EU countries like Italy, which have been looking for alternatives to energy imported from Russia.

The Gaza War significantly increases the risk in the international oil market as well. Especially the possible expansion of the crisis to nearby areas, for example to Iran, can greatly affect global oil production. This risk was reflected in the slight rise in oil prices after the war broke out, and prices may remain high in the near future.

Iran has once again become a significant player in the world oil market: the country’s production and exports increased significantly over the past year. When the United States in 2018, during Donald Trump’s presidency, rejected the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed Iran’s oil sanctions, Iran’s oil production and oil exports fell to their lowest level in 30 years. However, Joe Biden’s administration has relaxed the sanctions.

If it turns out that Iran has been involved in the Hamas attack on Israel, the United States may tighten sanctions against Iran again. As a result, Iran’s oil exports would decrease and world oil prices could rise to one hundred dollars per barrel or more. That, in turn, would accelerate inflation and make it even more difficult for central banks to fight against it. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have a lot of unused production capacity and can increase their oil production if they wish.

Iran has demanded that Islamic countries place Israel in an oil embargo, but this has been rejected in Opec citing that Opec is not a political organization. However, OPEC or many of its member countries becoming parties to the conflict would affect oil and gas production and transportation.

A crisis expansion would increase the threat to oil and LNG tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which is the world’s energy transportation bottleneck. If the traffic on this route were to be interrupted even for a few days, it would significantly affect the world market prices of oil and gas. It would also have considerable effects if oil or gas production facilities in the Middle East or North Africa were sabotaged.

Although such scenarios do not necessarily seem very feasible right now, the governments of European countries, for example, must carefully assess the risks and try to find solutions for them.

Agata Łoskot-Strachota and Simone Tagliapietra are researchers at the Bruegel Research Center in Brussels.