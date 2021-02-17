Guest pen The vaccination schedule could still be fine-tuned over the course of the spring

Draw ratios provide research evidence to help assess infection risks and the need for restrictions.

In Finland the vaccination sequence to be followed has prioritized health care personnel and those over 70 years of age and those with underlying conditions predisposing to coronavirus disease. Among other diseases and age, the risk of severe covid-19 can be explained by many other factors, such as gender and occupation.

In addition to the direct health risks, the societal costs of the different options should be assessed when deciding on vaccination sequences or, more generally, control measures. Not only are they measured as direct health risks for a serious form of the disease, but preventing the spread of infections also reduces the costs associated with infections or their fear.

In the order of vaccination it is not crucial if the majority of citizens can be vaccinated in a short time. However, it now appears that vaccine deliveries and vaccination will take longer than previously expected, and in the current situation, major health, economic and social benefits can be achieved by fine-tuning the vaccination schedule.

In this fine-tuning, it would be worth comparing, for example, the infection risks of professional groups. Published by the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics (Helsinki GSE) in January report the relative risk of infection in different professions is described by so-called traction ratios. This concept of statistics (in English odds ratio) helps to understand the links between risk factors and illness. The accuracy of the tensile analysis can be further improved by taking into account the differences in coronavirus test numbers between occupational groups – for example, health professionals are more likely to take tests than other occupational groups.

Empirical analysis may show, for example, that male bus drivers in large cities should be vaccinated before female female farmers in rural areas. Such statistical reasoning may appear discriminatory, but may help prevent serious morbidity and even death. Finns are probably ready to accept a vaccination order based on the best information, as long as the information on which the decision-making is based is freely available.

Tow ratios may also be used to justify decisions to impose or lift coronavirus restrictions. For example, the pros and cons of closing schools and other educational institutions include uncertainty that could be reduced through reliable research evidence. If, for example, half of the upper secondary schools in the Helsinki metropolitan area were selected by drawing lots for distance learning for a couple of weeks, the impact of school infection risk on coronavirus infections in parents or teachers could be assessed.

However, random selection of some schools for distance learning is not necessary. Information on the effects of distance learning can also be obtained by comparing infection rates, for example, between municipalities that have already followed different distance learning practices and their educational institutions.

Previously more reliable research data on the risks of infection and disease can lead to more cost-effective closures and vaccinations. As vaccination coverage improves, the health and economic benefits of many containment measures will diminish, and therefore, even in the spring, restrictions should be assessed more closely.

What is needed now is the seamless collaboration of medical, epidemiological and economic experts. In addition to the direct and immediate health risks and indirect economic effects, the negative welfare and learning effects of exclusionary measures on young people must also be taken into account. As vaccination coverage improves in the coming months, the relationship between these targets will be more complex than before.

Mika Kortelainen and Topi Miettinen

Kortelainen is a professor of health economics at the University of Turku and a leading researcher at the State Economic Research Center and the Helsinki GSE Situation Room. Miettinen is Professor of Economics at Svenska Handelshögskolan and Helsinki GSE.

