Guest pen | The underuse of social benefits must be tackled with new means

The authorities should make a benefit proposal that shows what kind of social security everyone is entitled to.

Social benefits are often the main or only source of income for the most disadvantaged people. Being without benefits tends to make an otherwise difficult life situation even worse.

Recent communication about electricity subsidies has again shown that information about various benefits and how to apply for them is scattered in many places. People struggling with the rising cost of living have to find information about financial support from the websites of Kela, the Tax Administration and the welfare regions.

We have not found any information gathered from the authorities’ websites about where to get help for the distress caused by the increased cost of living. Decentralized, organization-oriented communication that does not match the person’s life situation can lead to the fact that the benefits to which the person would be entitled are not received in a difficult situation.

Social benefits underutilization has been a problem for a long time, and it affects a large number of people. Intervening in the matter is important right now, so that people get all the help they deserve in an exceptional situation.

If a person in a difficult situation does not seek support, his risk of being marginalized increases. Accumulating financial difficulties can lead to evictions, quick turnarounds and divorces. Health can fail and result in incapacity for work. If, for example, a low-income pensioner does not apply for income support and because of that, stops taking the medicines, the illnesses can get worse. The consequences of underutilization are heavy for the person himself, but underutilization also increases society’s expenses arising from exclusion and the prolongation and complexity of problems.

It has been estimated in various surveys that 20–50 percent of those entitled to it do not apply for income support. In 2021, there were 425,000 people who received subsistence allowance, so there may be more than 200,000 who are entitled to it and who need it even now. Housing allowance will also not be applied for, as well as national pensions, guarantee pensions and sickness benefits.

Kela contacts people who it sees as having the right to a national pension or guaranteed pension based on the registers. Thanks to Kela’s contacts, almost 70,000 low-income pensioners have received the national pension over the past 20 years. The State Economic Research Center has estimated that in 2011, thanks to Kela’s letter campaign, 14,000–23,000 pensioners who would otherwise have been left without a benefit applied for a guaranteed pension.

Benefits those in need are often in a vulnerable life situation, such as outside the labor market, seriously ill or – as more and more are now – in trouble with essential everyday expenses. It is counterintuitive that a person at his weakest needs to be able to navigate the complex social security jungle and find out which benefits he is entitled to and where to apply for the benefits.

A benefit proposal similar to a tax proposal should be introduced, where the authority states all the benefits to which the recipient of the proposal is entitled. A person would make one application and then receive a proposal about the benefits they are entitled to based on information from Kela and other authorities.

Next the government should intervene in the harmful underuse of benefits by promoting the introduction of the benefits proposal. This would make life easier for a large number of people. Alongside the development of the benefits proposal, the authorities’ communication must be centralized in one place, for example the suomi.fi service. The support and services offered by different organizations must be explained in a way that is comprehensible and suitable for the life situation. Everyone benefits from clear official communication.

More hands-on and searching work is also needed. It has been observed that many people met at food distributions have not applied for income support, even if they were entitled to it. Some feel that it is easier to apply for food aid than for income support behind the bureaucracy.

In addition, advice and service guidance should be available from, for example, libraries. Information on the Internet still does not reach everyone.

Anna Järvinen and Erja Saarinen

The authors are special experts at the Finnish Social and Health Association (Soste).

