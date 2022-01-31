Guest pen The treatment of eating disorders must not be left out of sote reform

Regional councils make important decisions about how to respond to the growing need for mental health services.

Eating disorder sufferers have been severe during a coronavirus pandemic. Disappearance of daily rhythms, lack of social contact, and decreased treatment and rehabilitation have exacerbated the symptom. Those who have already recovered from an eating disorder have reported concern about the recurrence of the disease. Prolonged coronary status further complicates the symptom.

Young people are particularly vulnerable. The Eating Disorders Unit in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) is forecast to see a 70 per cent increase in the number of minor patients compared to 2018. According to a school health survey published by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in September, one-third of eighth- and ninth-grade girls report eating disorder. According to a recent study by THL, which examined the well-being of university students, one in six university students was at risk of developing an eating disorder.

This year Social and health care reform is now progressing after the regional elections It is essential to implement the reform in such a way as to provide professionals in operational work with adequate opportunities and tools to deal with increasing eating disorders.

Eating disorders are multidimensional diseases, the treatment and rehabilitation of which requires extensive knowledge of the psyche, somatics and nutrition. Eating disorders are often serious illnesses, and at worst, a patient’s negative experiences of encounters with professionals can complicate treatment.

It is essential to invest in the eating disorder skills of all health care personnel. The need for in-service training must be taken into account in the project for the development of higher education in the social and health sectors. Regions need to commit to providing adequate in-service and further training for their staff.

Eating Disorders affect one in six women and one in forty men in Finland. In reality, the number of sufferers is many times higher, as only a third of eating disorders are identified in health care.

The new regional councils will make important decisions on how to meet the need for mental health services in the different regions. Completing mental health debt requires both willpower and resources. Services must be organized in such a way that, in addition to identification, the treatment of long-term and often multifaceted eating disorders also works.

Early intervention in children with eating disorder is an important task in student care. When the psychological and curatorial services of pupil and student care are transferred from the municipalities to the responsibility of the welfare area, attention must be paid to the fact that pupil and student care is provided as a local service, preventive and supporting the educational community.

When services are organized in new areas of well-being, it is worth remembering the already existing disease-specific expertise, knowledge and ability to meet people at a low threshold in organizations. Clear regional structures and effective practices need to be established for cooperation between Sote centers and organizations. By integrating SOTE organizations into SOTE centers so that the professional and experiential expertise of the organizations is harnessed as part of the services, significant benefits can be achieved in terms of patient care.

Regional governments also have the opportunity to set up advocacy bodies in the welfare area, where organizations have a natural place to showcase their expertise. Regions should therefore set up mental health councils involving disease-specific mental health expertise, including eating disorder expertise.

In a worrying state of public finances, it is important to find solutions that create well-being in a sustainable way. By investing in mental health, significant health benefits and well-being can be achieved both financially and humanly. For regional councils, these are value choices that will determine the direction of the welfare state.

Sina Nordman and Kirsi Broström

Nordman is a member of the Board and Broström is the Executive Director of the Eating Disorders Association.

Guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.