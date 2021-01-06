Guest pen The transformation of gender-bound power is haunting many

There has been a shift from patriarchal culture to post-patriarchal, but the confrontation can be alleviated by explaining the change.

World changes rapidly. Since the 1980s, European human rights thinking has guided the development of Finnish legislation in an direction that emphasizes individual freedoms. After the end of the Cold War, economic liberalism took over the world.

Against the rapid development, it is understandable that value-conservative movements and movements will emerge as a counterweight to liberal ideas. In the Finnish political field, this reaction has been reflected especially in the growing popularity of basic Finns.

Alongside political conservatism, there is Christian-based conservatism, among Christian Democrats, among supporters of other center-right and right-wing parties. The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland is also facing great difficulties in its decision-making.

From a value-conservative point of view, threats to fundamental values ​​may include changes in family institutions, foreign religions, representatives of other cultures, and supranational agreements. Issues related to gender equality and human equality are particularly sensitive.

Individual value issues are easy to see as controversy between liberals and conservatives. However, this narrow interpretation ignores the fact that there has been a profound transformation in our cultural circle, a transition from patriarchal to post-patriarchal. The exercise of male gender-bound power in matters of home, religion, and homeland has given way. It has been replaced by the exercise of power guaranteed by law and regardless of gender.

The general development of human rights, the woman’s becoming a social subject and the Nordic welfare state have created a cultural environment in which the patriarchal tradition is no longer at the center of power. The emphasis is now on international human rights and their application in national law.

The transition is neither pure nor complete, but it has meant the individual’s detachment from the grip of the family and the immediate community. Every citizen can rely equally on the rights that society offers to the individual.

In Finland both the state and the Evangelical Lutheran Church have dismantled key patriarchal legislative structures in recent decades. Examples of this development are the Surname Act, which came into force in 1985, the possibility for women to serve as priests (1986) and women’s voluntary military service (1995). At the beginning of the 21st century, structural change also extended to the status of same-sex couples through the Relationships Act (2001), the Marriage Act (2015) and the right of adoption (2016).

Post-patriarchal culture is built on the foundation of equality and equal treatment. Even in the age of the new law, patriarchy affects attitudes, values, and customs.

Particular attention should be paid to this in order to anticipate and explain the value conflicts brought about by cultural change. It is above all a matter of creating a new consciousness. By saying revolution, both those who oppose and support change understand better what it is all about. It reduces the need to interpret change as ideological attacks or conspiracies against traditional values.

Already Currently, education providers draw up an equality plan, and both curricula and degree criteria must include issues of democracy, equality and equality. Teaching needs to pay even more attention to the transformation of gendered power by saying it to pupils and students at the age level.

Statutory work on equality and non-discrimination in the workplace needs to be deepened. Through value and attitude surveys, themes can be highlighted that open up the opportunity to reflect on and concretize the transformation of the exercise of power.

Post-patriarchal culture is not the end of history or an unchanging ideal. It must be open to criticism, internal debate and development.

Jukka Hautala

The author is the Count and priestly representative of the Church.

