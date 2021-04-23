Guest pen The tightness glorified by current urban planning is detrimental

High and too dense construction accelerates climate change and makes cities even hotter in summer.

On compaction became the ideology of Finnish urban planning in the 1990s. First it was made tight and low, then higher and narrower.

The continuous improvement of land use has been justified by curbing global warming, as a dense urban structure reduces traffic and thus fuel consumption. However, the climate emissions and eco-efficiency of communities and housing are more affected by other factors.

Tall construction accelerates climate change by increasing construction, operation, maintenance and repair costs. For example, building a skyscraper causes at least twice the carbon footprint of a ten-story house of the same floor area. Other disadvantages are increased wind and shadows.

When a building is used, the higher the house in question, the higher the energy consumption. CO2 emissions during use are on average twice as high per square meter in tower buildings as in low-rise buildings. Electricity consumption per square meter is about two and a half times higher in houses with 20 floors or higher than in houses with six floors or less.

One the problems of overcompensation are related to the heat island phenomenon, which makes cities warmer than the surrounding areas. As heat waves increase, they heat up the most densely built-up high-rise urban areas. The consequences are treated by mechanical cooling of the interior, which increases emissions.

Noise, congestion, lack of nearby nature, rapid spread of diseases and stress also plague the physical and mental health of the townspeople. Disadvantages vary in different regions and in different population groups. Low-income people living in cramped and dense conditions suffer the most.

The coronavirus crisis has plagued the lives of millions of people. The destruction and fragmentation of natural areas and the loss of biodiversity increase the likelihood of new pandemics.

Excessive compaction undermines the city’s ecological network and sustainability but also the well-being of residents. During the pandemic, it has been noticed how much the brightness, spaciousness and greenery of homes and courtyards, as well as the surrounding nature, improve the quality of life.

Urban planning should promote not only general health, well-being and well-being but also low emissions and climate resilience. A dense and efficient urban structure does not require high-rise construction or even apartment buildings. In Turku, the area of ​​old, single-storey wooden houses in Port Arthur corresponds in efficiency to the Runosmäki apartment building area. The most densely populated part of London is Chelsea with its two and three storey houses.

The consolidation of Finland’s growth cities has led to one-sided, increasingly problematic solutions. It would now be worthwhile to explore and study in a comprehensive way alternative models of compaction with their advantages and disadvantages.

Cities should be made functional ecosystems that adapt to warming climates and extreme weather events. Green areas and trees cool the city, sequester carbon dioxide and improve air quality.

In Barcelona, ​​one third of the streets in the city center will be converted into parks. In Paris, squares and streets will be freed from car traffic and 170,000 trees will be planted around the city.

Finland is the third least populated country in Europe after Iceland and Norway. We have no shortage of building land. The best aspects of rural housing could be combined with new urban areas. For example, Helsinki’s Puu-Käpylä and Kumpula with their wooden apartment buildings are comfortable and prestigious residential areas, and they are not troublesome during the hot periods.

Old garden metropolitan areas can be used as models for a new type of green and close-to-nature suburban housing that supports biodiversity. As more and more people work remotely, the importance of having fun in their own neighborhood becomes more important.

Harri Hautajärvi

The author is an architect, Ph.D., and architectural researcher.

