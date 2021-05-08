Guest pen The tightening of superpower relations also requires vigilance from Finland

The struggle between China and the United States for the position of world leader is fierce. A dialogue is needed to stabilize the situation.

International policy determines in the long run one thing over others: the confrontation between the United States and China. The fabric of globalization unleashes as these world’s greatest powers differentiate their technological standards and struggle for influence. The grand diplomatic play follows the choices the countries of the world make between the tables of China and the United States.

In Asia, several of China’s neighbors seek refuge in the United States. In many African and South American countries, China, in turn, has succeeded in attracting policymakers to change the table. Then there is Russia, which thinks it is sitting at its own table.

The leading power in history has rarely been able to relinquish its leadership peacefully. The smaller the difference between competitors, the more confident the challenger becomes and the more the challenger worries.

In the Armed Forces it is estimated that the threat is equal to the will multiplied by the ability. The threat is great if the country has both the ability to harm the opponent and the desire to do so. Both China and the United States have the capacity to do this, and in recent years it has become clear that both also have the will to challenge each other.

What matters now is the direction in which the will develops. According to a March poll, nearly nine out of ten Americans considered China a competitor or enemy of the United States. In another survey, more than 70 percent of Chinese were fairly or very unfavorable to the United States. Most worryingly, this view of the Chinese more than quadrupled in one year.

The antipathy of the Chinese is explained by the fact that China is consciously building an increasingly nationalist identity. News coverage of the United States in recent years has been mostly negative in China. In particular, the China-US trade war and the coronavirus pandemic that President Donald Trump blamed on China have been on the agenda.

Now, after the end of Trump’s term, the situation is not improving, at least not rapidly. New President Joe Biden painted the United States deeper into the opposite corner, promising in March that China would not overtake the United States “on his watch”.

In the near future largely determines how countries assess each other’s threat and how they act on it. The United States is closely monitoring how, where and how powerfully China is challenging the global role of the United States. China is watching with concern the extent to which the United States is seeking to isolate China and curb the country’s growing influence. The teachings of the Cold War have not been forgotten.

Russia is not insignificant in this equation, but its role is limited. China and the United States understand that Russia is a losing regional power, and President Vladimir Putin is endlessly incapable of believing in the United States. However, this does not reduce the regional risk in Europe.

The current situation – there is no other way to stabilize – global or regional – than dialogue. In Finland, President Sauli Niinistö has emphasized the importance of maintaining the debate in foreign relations, and for a reason. The experience of ongoing dialogue, hearing with one another and, in particular, being heard can also be an example for China and the United States. If successful, it could also motivate Russia to continue the dialogue.

At its best, a single summit is a risky way to build trust. Unforeseen events in world politics, the need for demonstrative force, or domestic political reasons can jeopardize high-level contacts or push the resumption of dialogue far into the future.

An ETUC-style series of security and cooperation meetings would reduce this risk, and even a small host country would make its voice heard. Participating states would agree on joint commitments to increase security, step by step. If successful, the process would bring the leaders of the great powers to the same table. The world now needs the spirit of Helsinki and to gather at one table.

Samu Paukkunen

The author is the Deputy Director of Administration at the Institute of Foreign Policy.

