We would hardly have vaccines like the current ones if basic medical research had not received enough funding.

When the coronavirus struck, science did not rest. Using existing research, the researchers developed vaccines in record time that have saved countless lives.

Funding for basic research has been an important part of vaccine development. Without it, we would hardly have vaccines like the current one.

Basic research lays the foundation for scientific breakthroughs. It increases scientific understanding. Funding for basic research differs from funding programs that require research to have pre-defined practical applications or set strategic goals.

Pfizer and Biontech’s journey to companies developing coronary vaccines is a good indication of the importance of funding basic research. The European Research Council (ERC) had already provided funding for basic research on messengers before the pandemic, and much of this funding enabled Pfizer and Biontech to use the coronary vaccine worldwide.

Biontech and other scientists could not even imagine applying for ERC grants to senders of infectious diseases such as coronavirus. At the time, the intention was to develop mainly cancer vaccines.

Biontech had major contracts with pharmaceutical partners to harness messenger technology for cancer vaccines before the company began partnering with Pfizer in 2018. The goal was to develop a new flu vaccine. After the pandemic broke out, the researchers changed direction on the flight and began developing a coronary vaccine.

Many the world’s most significant scientific breakthroughs have their origins in basic research. In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee, a computer scientist, succeeded in developing a global computer network (world wide web) to find out how it would be easier for researchers to share information. GPS locators for smartphones would not exist without Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.

The work of our signatories is also an indication that basic research is worth funding. With the DNA sequencing technology we have developed, DNA can now be read much faster than before. This helps, for example, in the fight against new variants of the coronavirus.

We did not aim for a technological breakthrough with our research. We became interested in natural ways to copy dna, and our basic work led us to a breakthrough. Without the funding for basic research in biotechnology and life sciences we received at the beginning of our careers, we would not have succeeded in this.

The University of Cambridge also helped us get funding for our research from venture capitalists. With public and private funding, we combined our different backgrounds and achieved results that we could not have achieved separately. Public funding for basic research also attracts private investors as funders.

Basic research funding is under threat in Europe. The budget for the EU’s Horizon Europe funding program is 7% lower than under the previous Horizon 2020 program.

Current funding for basic research seems to be based on a model of growth and collapse in which rapid economic growth is followed by a sudden economic downturn. The Finnish government should look at this critically as it aims to increase the share of research and development funding to 4% of GDP by 2030.

All applied research is dependent on the previous basic research. Interdisciplinary collaboration and research supported by public and private funding will lead to significant innovations.

Basic research should not be expected to produce rapid results, but its funding is important. History shows that world-changing breakthroughs are made when the right people and resources are brought together. The coronary vaccine is a perfect example of this.

Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman

The authors are professors at the University of Cambridge. In 2020, they received the Millennium Technology Award from the Academy of Technology Foundation.

