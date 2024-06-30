Guest pen | The statutory export model pushes Finland towards wage elections

Guest pen|Strengthening the position of export industries through legislation would lead to many problems. For example, labor disputes may become more difficult and prolonged.

For the government program the registered statutory export model is progressing, and the general salary increase line for the export sectors is strengthened in the law. This brings more problems to salary negotiations and mediation than it solves.

The aim of the bill is to improve competitiveness and the carrying capacity of the national economy. However, the proposal makes it difficult to negotiate on wages and working conditions. The presented regulatory changes with their justifications cause great room for interpretation. If the law is approved, there will be constant interpretation disputes. The proposal also does not take into account the interests of the parties to labor disputes in a balanced way.

Statutory the export model, if implemented, would leave the publicly funded and female-dominated sectors, which are critical to the functioning of society, in a perpetual wage pit. If the salary increase level is defined by law, politicians will inevitably have to take a stand on salaries and salary increases during every election. Do the decision-makers really want to argue publicly about the fair wage development of the sectors year after year?

The proposal significantly ties the hands of the national mediator, and trust in the impartiality of the mediation is jeopardized. With official responsibility, the national mediator has to open the basics of the general line, its determination and the calculation of cost effects. The national mediator and the mediation board must still have a genuine opportunity to take sector-specific needs into account during the mediation process.

The national mediator performs his duties with very little resources. It is not realistic that he would be able to assess the cost effects of the general line and the effects of the reconciliation proposal on, among other things, the national economy, competitiveness and public finances. Labor disputes probably become more difficult and protracted when the mediator’s opportunities to make settlement proposals are limited.

Statutory the equality effects of the export model are particularly worrying. The export model makes it difficult to narrow the wage gap between the sexes, as it would limit the correction of the backwardness of wage development in public and female-dominated sectors.

If the Contract Industry has lagged behind the salary development of others, the issue will not be solved by distributing raises in different amounts within the contract industry. It would only be a transfer of arrears of wages from workers to others.

“ The new model must withstand time and cycles.

According to the estimate of the Municipal and Welfare Region Employers (KT), the municipal and welfare region agreements concluded in 2022 will reduce the wage gap between the sexes by 1.77 percent over five years. The constitutional duty of the legislator and mediator is to promote pay equality.

There is a shortage of nurses and teachers in the labor market, and the availability of labor in these fields must be ensured. The value of nursing and teaching is immeasurable for Finns and our society.

Government has hoped that a solution to the labor market model could be found between the labor market parties. Our investigation at the request of the Minister of Labor showed that there are no prerequisites for negotiations.

These issues cannot be resolved by politicizing them into election issues. Negotiation of working conditions is the core activity of trade unions. Labor market actors must also have the responsibility to negotiate the future labor market model.

Agreeing on a labor market model is not easy when a lot of different interests have to be taken into account. The new model must be balanced, and it must withstand time and cycles. Agreeing takes time, but you have to be patient to give time to agreeing. The legal projects do not promote labor market-style bargaining.

The government should not, by its own actions, worsen the labor shortage in services needed by all citizens, but it should show wisdom. The export model, which is also legally problematic, should be removed from the legislative preparation.

Katarina Murto is the president of OAJ, the professional organization in the teaching sector. Millariikka Rytkönen is the chairman of the social, health and education trade association Tehy.

