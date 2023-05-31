Guest pen | The Social Security reform must not fail to coordinate services

Healthcare solutions should be evaluated together with social services, as has been the starting point of social security reform.

Social and healthcare the goal of the overall reform is that Finland offers social and health services that work seamlessly together: a person can get help and support from both social and health professionals in the same situation when needed. The reform is also aimed at curbing the costs of the social security sector.

In practice, social security reform is implemented in welfare areas, which are responsible for providing social and health services to their residents. The change has started painfully: welfare areas have run into financial difficulties. Now, when it has been five months since the start of the reform, the situation is difficult. In order to reduce costs, the welfare regions have started to cut services, and because of this, for example, the availability of mental health services has weakened.

At risk is that Finland’s social and health care is drifting into a similar situation as the British health care system NHS. Britain’s healthcare system has been in crisis for a long time: hospitals are overloaded, patients have to wait for treatment in makeshift facilities, and it can take hours to get first aid.

Even in Finland, health care problems are now only being solved with the health care’s own tools, such as by regulating nurse staffing. Health care solutions are rarely examined simultaneously with social services, even though such a comprehensive approach has been a fundamental idea of ​​social security reform.

Social and healthcare however, the services can be made to work together. People who need different services and benefits must be able to be identified better than at present, in order to be able to offer them the right kind of services from both health and social care at the same time. This requires that employees in social and health services, employment services and Kela recognize the service needs of customers.

The meters and models needed for identification exist, they just need to be put to use more efficiently than at present. As a result, the need for both benefits and expensive treatments would probably decrease.

Older people in particular often have health and social problems at the same time, and often have financial difficulties as well. In Britain, it has been calculated that 14% of hospital places are occupied by patients who could be cared for and rehabilitated at home with coordinated support from health and social services. There are also many people in a similar situation in Finnish hospitals.

Vantaa and social counseling has been launched in Kerava’s welfare area, where the customer can get both social and healthcare services and Kela services from the same place without making an appointment. If a similar model were in use in all welfare areas, the number of business visits would be reduced, problems would be avoided and the authorities’ resources would be used more efficiently.

According to THL’s interview research, the model familiar from social care, in which the client is assigned a self-employed person, has also proven to be effective. The model should be spread throughout social and health care in welfare areas.

Social-and Healthcare reformation must not remain a mere healthcare reform. The services must be made into entities that are being planned and implemented by both social and healthcare professionals.

The coordination of services should also not be jeopardized by wrong political policies. Such a mistake is made, for example, if the explosively growing mental health problems are answered by increasing expensive therapy services, but at the same time the Kela reimbursements for drugs or therapy are weakened or the index increases of housing allowance or labor market allowance are frozen – it is only thanks to these benefits that it is possible for many people suffering from mental health problems to participate in therapy.

The author is a leading researcher at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. Opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.