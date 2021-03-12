Guest pen The rights of victims of discrimination are often not realized in Finland

By law, a victim of discrimination must receive compensation. However, applying for compensation has been made particularly difficult in Finland.

Finland the Equality Act is considered one of the best anti-discrimination laws in Europe, as the prohibition of discrimination applies to almost all activities between people, with the exception of religious practice. However, there are also shortcomings in the law. The right of victims of discrimination to compensation is often not realized, and discrimination in employment is rarely addressed.

According to the evaluation report on the Equality Act commissioned by the Government, the courts ordered compensation to be paid only three times in 2015–2019. However, according to the law, a victim of discrimination has the right to receive compensation from an authority, employer or training provider or provider of goods or services if the prohibition of discrimination has been violated. European Union directives binding on Finland also require that the legal sanctions for discrimination be effective, proportionate and dissuasive. This is not the case now.

Refund application has been made particularly difficult in Finland. The victim must himself bring the perpetrator of the discrimination to court in the district court within a year or two of the discrimination. The victim must claim compensation even when the Equality and Gender Equality Committee appointed by the Government has already established that discrimination has taken place.

However, in most cases, the victim should not seek redress in the district court. The credits have been only a few thousand euros. There is a risk that the victim may have to pay significantly higher legal costs if he or she is unable to prove that discrimination has taken place.

When the Equality Act was enacted, it was thought that a victim of discrimination could reduce the risk of litigation costs by initially taking a discrimination case to the Equality and Gender Equality Board for free assessment. However, it takes so long for the matter to be clarified and considered by the board that the time limit for claiming compensation usually expires. This is the case, at least, if the decision of the board is appealed to an administrative court.

Problem is simply solvable. The Equality and Gender Equality Board should be given the opportunity to award compensation.

A panel of in-house lawyers, including experts on various grounds of discrimination, can now assess whether discrimination has taken place and, if necessary, impose a penalty payment of hundreds of thousands of euros in order to strengthen the prohibition of discrimination. Decisions of the board can be appealed to the administrative court. However, the Board cannot, for the time being, award compensation in situations where it has found a breach of the principle of non-discrimination.

The possibility for the Equality and Gender Equality Board to decide on compensation would by no means be an exceptional solution as an effective means of legislation. The Sanctions Chamber, composed of the Data Protection Officer and two Deputy Commissioners, decides on the penalties for data breaches. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority may impose large fines if competition is restricted.

The current government’s program includes a partial reform of the Equality Act. Giving the Equality and Gender Equality Board the opportunity to award compensation is a simple but effective way of improving the position of victims of discrimination and preventing discrimination in Finland. The Parliamentary Constitution Committee would have wanted to clarify the determination of compensation in the Equality and Gender Equality Committee when enacting the current Equality Act.

For minorities people in Finland still face a lot of discrimination. According to a study conducted at the University of Helsinki, a person with a name that seems Somali has to send about four times more job applications to get an interview than an applicant with a traditional Finnish name.

Discrimination in employment could be tackled more effectively by giving the Equality Ombudsman the opportunity to refer matters of employment discrimination to the Equality and Gender Equality Board, so that the Board can also award compensation to the victim.

Rainer Hiltunen and Kristina Stenman

Hiltunen is the office manager of the Equality Ombudsman’s office and Stenman is the Equality Ombudsman.

