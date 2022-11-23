Guest pen | The public finance control system supports decision-making

Among other things, taking care of social and ecological sustainability requires that the public finances are managed well.

Ministry of Finance at the beginning of November, the working group announced its views on the development needs of public finance guidance. There was a great discussion about the topic. It is therefore important that, in addition to the line of economic and fiscal policy, attention is also paid to the selection of tools used by political decision-makers, such as the framework system that guides the use of government spending.

According to the view of our working group, the starting point for steering the public finances should be that Finland is able to survive the debt it has taken on in the coming years. We suggested that the government should agree on a longer-term debt sustainability goal. The debt sustainability goal and the actions derived from it for the duration of the election period, combined with the spending framework of the state finances and the strong tax policy line to be agreed in the government program, would form an entity in which income would also be a stronger part of the public finance control system than before.

State economy the framework system is an important tool that will also be needed in the future. However, the crises scheduled for the current election period have shown that the framework system we use has not been crisis-proof. The foundations are fine, but the whole needs to be updated. The system must be manageable, support decision-making and simpler than the current one.

It would be appropriate to prepare for future crises with sufficient room for maneuver in the budgetary economy and a separate exception mechanism. This mechanism would be the ultimate “emergency brake”, the content of which would be tailored according to the situation.

In addition, it would be necessary that the use of the exception mechanism is not financed solely by taking on additional debt. Once the crisis is eased, we could thus return to the path towards the long-term debt sustainability goal.

Our working group did not present a view on how much the public finances should be strengthened. In the discussion that followed, I brought up the situation of the state economy – which is one part of our public economy. Based on the Ministry of Finance’s early autumn economic forecast, the state deficit will increase in a few years from next year’s more than eight billion euros to almost ten billion euros, when taking into account the spending and tax decisions made, rising debt servicing costs and the challenges created by the aging of the population. If this is compared to the total expenditures of the state budget, the debt would cover more than ten percent of the expenditures.

Balancing the public finances can be done by reducing expenditures, increasing incomes, and making structural reforms that support employment and economic growth. It is not possible to achieve balancing by relying on economic growth – especially not when you take into account that many structural reforms that boost economic growth will only have an effect in the longer term. Balancing the public finances would require making choices – even difficult ones. What is considered important and what is less important is entirely in the hands of political decision makers.

To our proposal included an alignment as a government program entry for economic and fiscal policy. It provides a basis that decision-makers can use in the spring government negotiations if they wish. The role of civil servants is to prepare and make proposals – we recognize our role and stick to it. What kind of financial policy rule and target framework is finally chosen as an everyday tool is a political decision – of course, taking into account the marginal conditions of national and EU legislation.

Good management of public finances is a prerequisite for many important socio-political goals, such as taking care of social and ecological sustainability and securing the choice opportunities of future generations.

A functioning public finance control system enables good public finance management and supports the fact that political decision-makers have sufficient economic policy room for maneuver.

Mika Niemelä

The author is the budget manager of the Ministry of Finance.

