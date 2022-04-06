Guest pen The prevention and combating of human trafficking must also be intensified in Finland

Indications of the exploitation of war refugees have already been obtained in various countries. The situation now requires special vigilance.

Russian The war of aggression against Ukraine has made millions of people homeless – fleeing both inside and outside Ukraine. A large proportion of refugees are children. Thousands of Ukrainians have applied for international protection in Finland. The Ministry of the Interior has estimated that as many as 80,000 Ukrainians may seek refuge in Finland.

People fleeing the war are in a vulnerable position. Unfortunately, there are also those who seek to exploit this vulnerability.

Wars and conflicts increase the risk of human trafficking and exploitation. The risk may materialize when fleeing warfare or, for example, when a refugee seeks work in a country where he or she has reached safety. Child trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children and women in prostitution and the production of pornography are threats. There are already indications of the exploitation of refugees in various countries.

Trafficking in human beings is a social problem in Ukraine. Ukraine has in the past been a country of origin, transit and destination for trafficking in human beings, and there are also reports of trafficking in human beings within the country. Occupational exploitation of Ukrainians has already been identified in Finland.

Work against trafficking in human beings under normal circumstances provides a basis for combating trafficking in human beings, even in crisis situations. In Finland, the government has increased funding, strengthened anti-trafficking structures and prepared new legislation. However, the situation now requires special vigilance, and this has been encouraged by a number of international organizations and the European Commission. Those fleeing war must have the right to safety and to live free from exploitation and violence.

The authorities estimate that the risks of human trafficking have also increased in Finland. Work to combat trafficking in human beings has intensified. The Border Guard identifies the risks of human trafficking at the borders. The Finnish Immigration Service has invested in identifying human trafficking in reception services. The Central Criminal Police maintains a picture of the situation.

The occupational safety and health authorities share information on the rules of the game in Finnish working life and the channels for receiving assistance, and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy will launch an advisory service for seasonal workers again this year. The system for assisting victims of trafficking has increased awareness.

“ Everyone should keep their eyes open.

Trafficking in human beings and, however, exploitation must also be tackled more far-reaching. Ukrainian refugees remain in a vulnerable position even after the end of the war. Reconstruction takes its own time, and at the same time, those who fled the war are looking for a livelihood and living conditions. In the absence of alternatives and the persistence of vulnerabilities, people in need may be the victims of a wide range of ill-treatment. Every effort must now be made to prevent this.

Information-driven and systematic work to prevent and combat exploitation needs to be stepped up. Efforts must also be made to expose abuse so that it is not hidden. In particular, communication in Ukrainian about the foundations of Finnish society, working life and channels for receiving assistance must be intensified. It is also good for municipalities, together with the state, to prepare beyond the acute situation. The priority of the work must be to prevent human trafficking and exploitation. On the other hand, the effective investigation of suspected trafficking in human beings and the provision of assistance to victims must be ensured.

This however, alone is not enough. We also need organizations, religious communities, employers – and citizens to get involved. It is borne in mind that the provision of assistance is free of charge and that the rules of the game in working life are followed in Finland. The collection of brokerage fees for getting a job is not part of Finland. Identify exploitation and human trafficking so that we can properly assess the service needs of victims and help those in need. Everyone should keep their eyes open. The settlement of refugees in Finland can be supported by telling them how Finnish society works.

We need to send a clear message that we do not accept the exploitation of human beings and we take the prevention of human trafficking seriously. Everyone needs this job.

Venla Roth and Jari Kähkönen

Roth is the coordinator of anti-trafficking work in the Council of State. Kähkönen is the Director General of the Finnish Immigration Service.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.