Guest pen | The postal voting of Finns abroad still needs to be streamlined

The flow of mail and the tight schedule of postal voting cause big problems for those exercising their right to vote abroad.

Foreign Finns turnout rose to a record high in the recent presidential election. Out of the more than 263,000 Finnish voters living abroad, 16.1 percent voted in the first round of the elections, and in the second round the turnout rose a little to 16.5 percent. Since the 2010s, the voting percentage of Finns abroad in the Finnish presidential, parliamentary and European Parliament elections has been 4–14 percent.

Even in these elections, more than 80 percent of eligible voters living abroad did not vote – despite the fact that you can vote by letter from abroad.

In 2017 the election law was changed so that voting by mail became possible for those living or staying abroad at the time of the election. The law reform was considered a long step towards smoother voting, and it has also received a lot of praise among Finns abroad.

Finns abroad were allowed to vote by letter for the first time in the 2019 parliamentary elections. At that time, about 6,000 postal votes were sent, and since then the popularity of the voting method has continued to decline. In the second round of this year's presidential elections, only slightly more than 3,000 postal votes were sent. The impact of the welcome change in the voting method has remained modest, and Finns living abroad still prefer voting in Finnish embassies abroad.

In postal voting there are uncertainties that should be urgently addressed. The flow of mail and the tight schedule of postal voting cause big problems for those living abroad. It takes too long to get the postal voting material by mail, and the material does not always arrive at all. The sender does not know if his vote will arrive by mail by the deadline.

A postal vote can be sent when the candidate lists and numbers have been confirmed. After that, you have to act quickly, especially if the mail delivery in that country is slow and unreliable.

The letter is signed in the presence of two adult witnesses. It can slow down the process even more if it is difficult to find suitable people.

In the presidential elections, the schedule is particularly difficult for Finns abroad: in the second round, there is only about a week for the postal vote. Even in this year's elections, clearly fewer postal votes were sent from abroad in the second round than in the first.

In the presidential campaigns of the last election, Finns abroad were well taken into account, and that may have increased their voting activity. However, there is room for improvement. Finns abroad hope that the parties show their interest in them also between elections.

Finland about 300,000 Finnish citizens and their families live outside the borders. It roughly corresponds to the population of Espoo. If you include those temporarily staying abroad, the number is even higher.

Finns move across borders for work, studies, family and experiences. The threshold to go abroad is constantly decreasing, multi-location and everyday life that crosses national borders has become the norm. When the number of Finns abroad increases, the number of voters abroad will inevitably increase.

Although postal voting has been made possible, Finns abroad have not been sufficiently taken into account in the practical implementation of voting. The current bottlenecks of postal voting should be removed by changing the electoral legislation.

It is important for representative democracy that citizens living abroad are able to influence Finnish affairs through elections.

Facilitating voting and strengthening participation are also among the goals of the current government program. By promoting Finnish people's power, we also promote the realization of democracy worldwide.

Pekka Sauri is the chairman and Tina Strandberg the executive director of Suomi-Seura.

