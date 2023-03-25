Guest pen | The position of Parliament and the government in foreign policy must be strengthened

Finland’s NATO membership brings friction to joint leadership of foreign policy. Parliament’s access to information on NATO matters must also be secured.

Constitution according to section 93 “The foreign policy of Finland is managed by the President of the Republic in cooperation with the Government”. The government is responsible for EU policy, but the government must coordinate the EU’s foreign and security policy with the president.

Co-leadership of foreign policy and government-led EU policy have strongly involved the parliament in the management of Finland’s foreign relations.

Constitution obligates the president and the government to cooperate, but not to agree. From time to time, tensions or information blackouts between the president and the government come to the fore. However, no major drama has occurred in the joint leadership.

The established forms of cooperation between the government and the president affect the flow of information and the formulation of joint policies. In addition to the discussions of the foreign and security policy ministerial committee, or tp-utva, the president regularly meets with both the prime minister and the foreign minister.

An unofficial demand for unanimity has prevailed in Finnish foreign policy. Those who deviate from the common line are frowned upon, and there is particularly little criticism of the president.

In Finland, there is a longing for a strong leader, where the president shows himself as a guarantor of national security above party politics. Both Tarja Halonen and Sauli Niinistö have been very popular during their presidential terms, and neither the media nor the parties dare to challenge the president’s views.

Presidential there are few mandatory expenses on the calendar: he can arrange meetings and visits at short notice. The prime minister’s calendar is full of government and parliamentary and EU-level meetings, and he also has a party to lead. The president is admired when he travels to Washington, while the prime minister bears responsibility for Finland’s politics and economy. The activity of the presidents has been interpreted as being in the interests of our foreign policy.

“ For the president, NATO membership offers excuses.

It would be natural to divide the work so that the president is responsible for one-on-one relations with countries outside the EU and the government is responsible for foreign policy managed within the framework of the Union. However, Niinistö has actively met the leaders of other EU states and the presidents of the EU Commission. The leaders of other EU countries hardly appreciate when two representatives from Finland visit in a short time. Relations with other EU states and the Commission are part of the Prime Minister’s job description.

NATO membership brings a significant challenge to joint leadership and parliamentary oversight of foreign policy. The president will represent Finland at NATO summits. Undoubtedly, the president will also use NATO membership as an excuse to meet bilaterally with the leadership of other NATO countries.

This creates friction in the relationship between the president and the government. The foreign policy expertise of the Prime Minister’s Office must be strengthened so that the Prime Minister has up-to-date conditions for managing security policy.

To the Parliament it is necessary to ensure a genuine opportunity to obtain sufficient information about NATO matters beforehand and afterwards. Niinistö has actively met party leaders and parliamentary committees, but the practice is linked to the president’s will and initiative. The president is not responsible to the parliament, so the minister must always be in the Finnish delegation at NATO meetings. The principle must be applied to all foreign-politically significant trips of the president.

In parliamentary debates, MPs may not dare to question the president’s actions. The carefully prepared foreign and security policy reports and the emphasized confidentiality of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee underline the importance of national consensus.

The foreign and security policy reports that shackle the discussion are not suitable for today. The government program outlines foreign and security policy, and the opposition has the opportunity to present alternative views on Finland’s security. No special procedures are required.

Tapio Raunio

The author is a professor of political science at the University of Tampere. He leads a project funded by the Academy of Finland, which analyzes the use of power by presidents in different European countries.

