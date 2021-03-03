Guest pen The pandemic is managed by regulating fundamental rights in a proportionate way

In the current situation, good lawmaking is needed, where the burden of restrictions is carefully weighed against the benefits.

Coronavirus pandemic effective restraint safeguards two fundamental fundamental rights: the right to life and the right to health. However, these will not be possible without severe restrictions on a number of other fundamental rights.

If the public authorities delay any necessary restriction of fundamental rights, it will inevitably and quickly make it more difficult to manage the whole. For example, visit border security. Where mandatory test certificates or compulsory testing could not be provided in the past due to inadequate drafting of legislation, it is now necessary to curb the accelerating spread of the transformation virus with much more drastic measures.

Brinkmanship between different fundamental rights may seem like a zero-sum game but it is not. Procrastination pays off. On the other hand, if restrictions are imposed in too general and poorly targeted ways, the restriction of fundamental rights will be partly unnecessary and people’s interest rate fatigue will only increase. The burden of any measure that infringes a fundamental right must be weighed against the benefits. The heaviest burden is justified if cases of infection are brought down.

The Government has a comprehensive assessment of the promotion and restriction of fundamental rights. It is not possible to outsource the task to the Parliament’s Constitutional Affairs Committee: the committee must take a position only on the current proposal of the Government or on a decree already issued. Restrictive measures end up being evaluated by Parliament in succession, but the Government also has the opportunity to evaluate them in parallel and as a whole.

Already at the beginning of the pandemic, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs emphasized that priority should be given to individual restrictions rather than to large numbers in general. Nevertheless, a number of restrictive measures have been laid down in such a way that they have been the subject of many activities in which infections are unlikely. It imposes an unnecessary burden on some people and actors without any benefit.

Restrictions precise targeting requires high-quality drafting. For example, when restaurant activity is restricted, the measure may prove problematic from the point of view of equality if the karaoke bar is closed but the food restaurant is allowed to be open. However, the effort to ensure formal equality must not lead to blind behavior being turned a blind eye to risky behavior. In addition, it is necessary to understand to which areas of life risk behavior can move if an activity is restricted.

From the point of view of fundamental rights regulation, it has been perceived that it is easier to close down the functions maintained by society and more difficult to restrict private business activities. Even more compelling reasons are needed when interfering with people’s private lives. For example, restricting a larger number of private gatherings will bring clear benefits without imposing an unreasonable burden on anyone.

For now efforts have been made to influence the private sphere mainly through recommendations, although it is well known that not everyone follows them. We should therefore dare to find out under what conditions binding regulation can also address some of the activities of the private sphere. If you are afraid of this for too long, you may soon have to resort to a much wider curfew.

Following the pandemic, an assessment will be made of the type of control measures taken and their benefits in reducing infections and mortality. In addition, an assessment should be made of what actions were not taken and what could have been achieved. The discussion will also focus on whether the burden of restrictions was shared fairly between different groups of people and actors.

Some restraints only cause transient discomfort, but some restraints can even lead to life-long injuries. Restrictions on fundamental rights need to be assessed both through a formal weighing of fundamental rights and in terms of how the burden of restrictions manifests itself and is perceived in practice.

Klaus Nyblin

The author is a lawyer specializing in health care law.

