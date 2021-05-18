Guest pen The objectives of Finland’s trade policy need to be updated

Of the European Union the trade policy and its objectives are undergoing significant changes.

A new trade strategy for EU countries is due to be adopted tomorrow, Thursday. It reinforces the change that has already taken place, in which EU trade policy is increasingly being harnessed to pursue non-economic goals. The objectives of security, human rights and the prevention of climate change and social inequality are increasingly being mainstreamed into trade policy.

At the same time, concerns about the sustainability and backwardness of the international trade framework have increased the EU’s willingness to focus its trade policy resources on strengthening defense rather than trade liberalization.

Both changes mean that the EU will be more sensitive to new barriers to trade and investment in the future.

Finland The trade policy line has remained the same during EU membership: Finland has focused on removing barriers to trade. This approach now needs to be updated. Finland’s latest trade policy program dates from 2005, and especially in recent years many things have changed.

Tensions between the major powers are likely to only increase in the near future, and economic dependencies are increasingly being used for power policy purposes. Trade barriers are no longer set up solely to protect local manufacturing and jobs, but trade policy measures are also resorted to in terms of teasing and pressure.

European Union is now considering various ways to protect itself from pressure from third countries. The Union will develop its capacity to respond rapidly and, where necessary, reduce risky dependencies on other countries.

In the new operating environment, it is justified to defend one’s own interests and values ​​more resolutely than before. The EU increasingly wants to use trade policy to promote sustainable development, human rights and other goals in line with the Union’s values.

On the other hand, the Union needs to protect itself against the risks of superpower competition. In practice, this also means that trade liberalization and economic interests will have to be flexible. This is not an easy equation for Finland, which is dependent on exports, imports and foreign capital.

When The EU’s trade policy is changing, and Finland also needs a new approach. Finland must take into account the new risks and objectives without giving up too much on the goals of open markets and trade liberalization.

The widest possible common understanding of Finland’s trade policy goals would facilitate the coordination of different interests. In any case, it will become even more difficult. The Government’s recent EU report addresses the growing range of trade policy objectives, but does not comment on the contradictions between the objectives.

If necessary, Finland must outline whether trade policy should seek to prevent internal social inequality within the EU or individual member states. Or is the main task of trade policy to create economic growth and prosperity that other policies need to balance?

Finland It is important for the EU that the digital and green shift emphasized in the EU’s new trade strategy means focusing resources, in particular on opening up new markets for products using new technologies, rather than investing in new barriers to trade.

Defending an international rule-based system is still Finland’s most important goal. However, the EU’s credibility as a defender of the system may be tested if other countries see the EU as pursuing its own goals and values, regardless of the differing views of others.

Finland must now ensure that its own trade policy situation and policy are up to date. Thus, Finland will be able to steer the EU’s trade policy towards a new balance, which is also in Finland’s interests.

Okko-Pekka Salmimies and Saila Turtiainen

The authors are researchers at the Foreign Policy Institute.

