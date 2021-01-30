Guest pen The nuclear power negotiations between the great powers open new perspectives for Finland as well

A new round of talks is under way between the United States and Russia, which will also address strategic nuclear weapons.

United States and Russia agreed earlier this week to extend the New Start agreement, which limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons. The announcement halted the collapse of the arms control architecture.

In addition to arms restrictions, the agreement provides the parties with the opportunity to verify each other’s nuclear weapons quantities and locations. When States Parties’ perceptions of the balance of power are based on facts, it curbs sudden movements in crisis situations.

However, the new Start agreement alone is not enough to guarantee international security. The INF-US-Russia INF Treaty, which banned ground-to-air missiles, has expired, leaving only long-range nuclear weapons under control.

Technical alongside nuclear weapons, developments bring new elements to strategic stability: missile defense systems, weapons destroying satellites and cyber warfare. At the same time, the distinction between nuclear weapons and other weapon systems is beginning to blur. New weapon systems can be equipped with a nuclear warhead as well as a regular warhead, and the target of the attack does not know in advance what kind of warhead is involved. Uncertainty could lead to a counterattack with a nuclear weapon before certainty about the quality of the attack.

Uncertainty is the worst enemy of stability. In a tense situation, a nuclear war can also break out accidentally. The situation is not alleviated by the fact that Russia has made threats to the targeting of nuclear weapons to many countries and practiced the use of nuclear weapons spectacularly.

Also of concern are the ideas in both Russia and the United States that the escalation of war into a major war could be prevented by forcing the other side into peace through the use of so-called low-power nuclear weapons. These weapons are in the order of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. While the role of nuclear weapons remains defensive, even such a debate can lower the threshold for their use.

New however, the construction of an arms control architecture is now possible. The Senate can approve, by the vote of Democrats, the agreements negotiated by President Joe Biden’s administration, and Republicans cannot block them. Fearing a costly arms race, Russia is willing to enter into agreements, and the country has already provided the United States with a report on issues that are important to it.

Negotiations between the United States and Russia are therefore expected before the U.S. congressional elections in late 2022. The next NPT is likely to resemble the New Start Agreement. In addition, it is possible to agree, for example, on patching the gap left by the INF agreement, limiting the testing of weapons destroying satellites and even some kind of cyber-warfare procedures. It will still take time for a comprehensive treaty system to emerge, and China, for example, is unlikely to join in the near future.

In front The negotiations are giving Finland the opportunity to provide services to the great powers. Discussions on strategic stability between the United States and Russia took place in Finland last year, and in July 2018, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki. Finland could still play a larger role.

Although Finland cannot influence the agenda or participate in the negotiations, by providing a framework for the negotiations, we could quickly establish a confidential relationship with the new US administration. Maintaining relations with Russia is also beneficial for us.

By following the negotiations, Finland can obtain information on Russia’s real threshold issues. Russia has developed its air defense and hypersonic weapon systems, and the country will not necessarily be absolutely opposed to the U.S. missile defense system in Europe if Russia is allowed to control that the system cannot be used as a launch pad for medium-range missiles.

All such information helps in the planning of Finland’s security policy. In our strategically sensitive area, any conflict between Russia and NATO would also be reflected in Finland.

Jyri Lavikainen

The author is a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

