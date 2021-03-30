Guest pen The new peace fund militarises the European Union

The mobilization of the European Peace Facility carries risks which, if ignored, could increase instability in conflict areas.

Of the European Union council approved the mobilization of the new European Peace Facility (EPF) on Monday 22 March. It is a financial instrument outside the EU budget. Between 2021 and 2027, some € 5 billion will cover all external actions of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy that have a military or defense dimension. The new financial instrument is intended to strengthen the EU’s capacity to prevent conflict and increase security beyond its borders as part of the EU’s comprehensive approach to conflict.

The Peace Facility is a noteworthy reform of the Common Foreign and Security Policy toolkit. It provides, for the first time, direct EU armed support to strengthen security actors in third countries.

The fund is believed to increase the EU’s freedom of action and agility, thus strengthening its effectiveness. At its best, it can contribute, for example, to the effectiveness of EU training operations by improving the availability of the necessary training equipment. In this way, it can strengthen the EU’s position vis-à-vis other foreign powers in conflict areas.

New however, there are also significant risks associated with the mobilization of the peace fund, which, if ignored, could increase instability in conflict areas and thus be reflected in Europe.

Several NGOs have expressed concern about the training and equipment component of the fund, which allows the EU to provide military training and military and defense-related equipment to partners. It is feared to increase rather than decrease the threat of armed violence from a civilian perspective. There is a risk that the supplies and skills provided by the EU will end up in the wrong hands and fuel the cycle of violence and instability in the target countries.

Human rights violations and violence against civilians by armed soldiers are also a matter of concern.

From his name nevertheless, the peace fund also represents the militarization of the EU. To critics opposed to militarization, the fund appears to be a vague instrument of hard security and geopolitics that is unlikely to serve long-term peacebuilding or meet the security needs of those living in target countries. Even for more moderate experts, the Peace Facility raises concerns about whether EU investment will continue in long-term peacebuilding and conflict prevention, or whether the risks associated with supply will be adequately anticipated.

The new Peace Facility has also been criticized for reducing the African Union’s ability to monitor EU action in Africa. The fund replaces the EU’s former African Peace Facility (APF), through which the EU has supported the African Union and other African institutions in conflict prevention. With the new fund, the EU can bypass the African Union in its financing decisions, sharing the responsibility for spending with the EU and the beneficiaries. This could undermine the African Union’s role in the continent’s peace efforts.

EU a more comprehensive approach needs to be developed to anticipate and minimize the risks associated with the Peace Facility. The comprehensive strengthening of civilian security and governance must be a priority. Of particular importance are the monitoring of the activities of trained and armed forces, as well as the contingency plan and its consistent use in situations of misuse of aid.

Assessing the impact of the Peace Facility requires a clear set of political objectives, which has so far been lacking. A holistic approach cannot lead to an ambitious assessment of action: each CFSP instrument must be able to be assessed against its objectives. The EU must also ensure that the African Union’s role as guardian of the continent’s peace processes is maintained and systematically consulted when the EU uses its new instrument in Africa.

Mustasilta is a postdoctoral researcher and a Karelian researcher in the European Union research program of the Institute of Foreign Policy.