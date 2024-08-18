Guest pen | The need for support for disabled people is subordinated to the economy

Guest pen|In 2023, a new Disability Services Act was approved. The government took it up again to clarify the scope of the law.

Disability Services Act the basic idea is to offer support according to individual needs to people with disabilities, regardless of diagnosis. Instead of the government clarifying the scope of the law, it makes it even more unclear who in the future is entitled to receive disability services.

The draft presentation announced in April shows a significant change in mindset: if the law change is approved, it will erode subjective rights. The consultation round for the new bill ended at the end of May.

Disability services are special services that are provided to a person who meets the definition of a disabled person and necessarily needs help and support in their normal life due to their disability. When the criteria are met, disability services are considered subjective rights, the implementation of which is not tied to appropriations.

The government’s proposal would fundamentally change the situation. The government emphasizes that disability services would only be organized when the services that can be organized in accordance with general legislation, for example the Social Welfare Act, are not suitable and sufficient to meet the needs of a disabled person.

Here there are many problems. Disability services are fundamentally different from general social services. General social services rarely have expertise in support needs related to disabilities or functional limitations.

General social services are subject to appropriations. So they can run out in the middle of the year. According to the presentation, even the actual availability problems of social services would not be grounds for granting disability services, if only the service could in principle be organized as a universal service. Disability services have functioned as a last resort – now this would be lost.

In addition, general services are paid for, unlike special services for the disabled, whose need is often life-long. Moving to the scope of services according to the Social Welfare Act would mean that for some people with disabilities, essential services will become chargeable.

“ The new law threatens to become an austerity law.

Injury therefore, the free help and support needed has been based on the fact that disability services support a disabled person to reach a similar position in which he would be without his disability. The central point of departure for disability services is the UN Convention on the Rights of Disabled People, which confirms the right of disabled people to independent life and participation like other people. This right is being compromised.

The new Disability Services Act was supposed to improve the situation of disabled people, who often have not been covered by disability services or intellectual disability services, even if they needed them. Now the right of all disabled people to disability services is being called into question.

The new Disability Services Act threatens to become an austerity law. The government has calculated that, with the proposed changes, around 60–70 million euros less money is needed for disability services each year compared to previous estimates of the effects of the Disability Services Act. There is a great risk that access to disability services will become more difficult and the situation of the most vulnerable people will worsen.

Law applicants are left quite free. There is reason to be concerned about how such an unclear law can be interpreted uniformly in different welfare areas. It is clear that, in the future, unclear situations will be dealt with a lot in the courts.

In the longer term, saving on services for disabled people does not make economic sense. Misunderstanding and ignoring needs leads to an increase in the need for heavier services. Many customers who manage with lighter, timely disability services will probably end up burdening more expensive last-resort services, such as specialized medical care and child welfare foster care, due to the weakening of disability services.

Susanna Hintsala is the Executive Director of the Developmental Disability Association. Risto Burman is the Executive Director of the Developmentally Disabled Support Association.

