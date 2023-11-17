Guest pen | The Middle East needs permanent peace, writes Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen

The expansion of the Gaza conflict must be prevented, and it also requires determined actions from the international community.

Are have followed with shock the situation in the Middle East and the violence in Israel and Palestine that started with the terrorist attack by Hamas. Finland’s priorities are the immediate protection of civilians and an end to the violence, as well as bringing the parties to the negotiating table in order to achieve lasting peace. We promote these goals in the EU, the UN and at all international tables.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a disaster. There is a shortage of all the needs defined by international humanitarian law. As part of the EU, Finland has required humanitarian pauses and humanitarian corridors for the fighting in Gaza. Help must be received. We also demand the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages.

European Union has quadrupled humanitarian aid to Gaza. Finland has increased aid to five million euros.

Israel has the right, even the duty, under international law to defend its citizens. Finland emphasizes that all parties must respect humanitarian law. Hamas has not even claimed to be committed to the principles of international and humanitarian law.

We condemn Hamas’ use of hospitals and civilians as human shields. Civilians must be allowed to leave the combat zone. Critical medical supplies and fuel required by operations must be delivered to hospitals immediately. Patients requiring urgent care must be safely evacuated.

Civilians must be protected in all situations. Security and human rights belong to everyone.

Finland supports the investigation of serious violations of international law regardless of the place of the crime. The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian territories. The court has jurisdiction over crimes by all perpetrators.

Are have also expressed our concern about the increased violence in the West Bank and the forced relocation of the Palestinian population. Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are against international law. As the occupying power, Israel has an obligation to protect Palestinian civilians from violence by its own citizens as well. Even before the last few weeks, the year 2023 was the most violent in recorded history for the Palestinians in the region.

The expansion of the conflict must be prevented, and it also requires determined actions from the international community. Finland maintains regular dialogue with the Palestinian Authority, Israel and key Arab countries.

Unfortunately, the world proves once again that it is easier to kill people and destroy buildings than to end a harmful ideology. Sad thoughts will not disappear if there is no faith in the future.

The people of the Middle East, especially the young, need a vision of a peaceful future based on the two-state model. It must be based on pre-1967 borders. Finland emphasizes that Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem must be treated as a single entity.

Israel must not occupy Gaza, move its population out of the area, and Gaza must not be blockaded or reduced geographically. Finland supports the return of a peaceful Palestinian administration to Gaza supported by the Palestinians. It can only happen as part of a negotiated solution for the entire Palestinian Territory. The new administration must have the support of the residents and the legitimacy confirmed by the international community.

Finland