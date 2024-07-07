Guest pen | The legal interpretation can be objective even in the Conversion Act

Guest pen|Legal interpretation is not mathematics, but legal norms cannot be interpreted in any way.

So called the debate surrounding the proposal for a conversion law may give the impression that there are no right and wrong answers in legal interpretation. With legal arguments, the Constitutional Committee interprets the Conversion Act as a precisely limited exception that does not interfere with the central decisions of the Constitution. However, the majority of the experts consulted by the committee consider that the bill interferes with the fundamental solutions of the constitution. No wonder if Law seems like a vague discipline where “anything goes”.

Legal interpretation is not mathematics, but legal norms cannot be interpreted in any way. There is a consensus that the Conversion Act is in conflict with Finland’s human rights obligations. It cannot be changed by any interpretation.

Interpretations limited by the wording of legal texts: human behavior cannot be guided by written laws unless we understand the language in roughly the same way. Of course, even familiar concepts can become unclear in new and surprising situations. Jurisprudence has developed different interpretation methods for difficult situations.

You can seek help from the law’s systematics – how different interpretation options fit together with other valid regulations. The purpose of the law can also be determined by examining the preparatory documents for the laws. In addition, relevant differences and similarities between previous case law and the case at hand can be considered.

One way is to expand the pool of interpreters. If the majority of legal experts arrive at a similar interpretation independently of each other, it increases the objectivity of the interpretation. In this case, the group of experts must be sufficiently heterogeneous, and it must not consist only of researchers representing a similar background.

The Constitutional Committee to be assessed was whether the Conversion Act can be enacted as an exceptional law as referred to in Article 73 of the Constitution. According to the section, a “limited exception” can be made to the constitution. In this case, the law must be enacted in the constitutional law-making procedure and will enter into force as an exceptional law.

The main dispute is related to what is meant by “limited exception”. According to the preliminaries of the Constitution, the exceptional law cannot apply to “key solutions” of the Constitution, such as the entirety of the fundamental rights system and the status of the Parliament as the highest state body.

“ It would be necessary to nurture the virtues of a legal interpreter.

The entirety of the fundamental rights system already means, according to everyday understanding, the ultimate values ​​and principles on which the entire constitution is built. These have been gathered in the first chapter of the constitution, which provides for, among other things, the inviolability of human dignity, international cooperation to secure peace and human rights, and EU membership. The commitment to inviolability of human dignity, on the other hand, means, for example, that no one may be deported, extradited or returned if they are threatened with the death penalty, torture or degrading treatment.

In light of the system of justice and the overall purpose of the constitution, the non-refoulement ban and the related inviolability of human dignity therefore belong to the central solutions of the constitution, from which even limited exceptions cannot be made.

Interpretation methods can be used knowingly or unknowingly to support a pre-selected outcome, and sometimes even the majority can be wrong. In order to prevent erroneous or purposeful interpretations, it would also be necessary to nurture – using the terms of ancient philosophy – the virtues of the legal interpreter, such as carefulness, courage to resist political pressure or humility to admit mistakes.

Virtues are particularly important in terms of the legitimacy of the constitutional committee, when the members of the committee should detach themselves from their party political background and examine issues only from a legal point of view.

Maija Aalto-Heinilä is a university lecturer in legal philosophy and Maija Dahlberg is an assistant professor of public law at the University of Eastern Finland.