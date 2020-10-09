Guest pen The law on abortion must finally be brought to modern times

For half a century to and acts in many respects lagging behind, as well as medical and ethical development.

Finland the current abortion law is already 50 years old. Even at the time of its enactment in 1970, the law was relatively progressive and brought clear improvements to the situation at the time: abortion could also be granted when living conditions so required, access to abortion was offered to all in a uniform manner, and the procedure was guaranteed in hospital.

In addition, contraceptive planning became part of abortion treatment.

Today, the law is already in the footsteps of development. The Finnish Abortion Act is the strictest in the European Union member states and the strictest in the Nordic countries.

The need for change in the law is obvious from the point of view of both health and human rights, and the citizens’ initiative, which requires change, is supported by many organizations working in these fields.

In the current there are three major flaws in the law. If the pregnant woman wishes to have an abortion, a separate justification for the request is also required in the early stages of pregnancy. In addition, the request must be approved by two doctors. Current law also requires that all abortions be performed in hospitals.

Such strict regulations are in conflict with Finland’s otherwise progressive sexual health policy. Finland has done a lot to develop sex education and contraception services for schoolchildren, and the number of abortions in our country is now one of the lowest in the world.

Around the world, it has been found that strict legislation does not reduce the number of abortions. In countries where abortions are banned or severely restricted by law, many abortions are performed illegally.

Illegal abortions can be dangerous to health, as those who do do not usually do not have medical training. There are also often shortcomings in equipment and hygiene.

Finland the current law violates the right to self-determination under international human rights treaties by requiring a separate justification for abortion during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy. Other Nordic countries have allowed abortion in the first trimester at the applicant’s own request since the 1970s.

The fact that the law considers the favorable opinion of two doctors as a condition for abortion violates, in addition to the right to self-determination, the right to bodily integrity. An appointment between two doctors often also results in two gynecological examinations within a short period of time, even if there is no medical basis for the examination. The requirement for two assent opinions places an unnecessary burden on both the abortion applicant and the health care provider.

The current at the time of enactment, all abortions were performed surgically, but since then medical treatment has changed radically. Inpatient care in a hospital is no longer needed in a fraction of abortions.

Medication-induced abortions became part of treatment in Finland in the early 2000s, and today 97 per cent of abortions are performed in this way. Under current law, anyone who wishes to have an abortion still has to go through the hospital’s outpatient clinic to plan the abortion.

Early pregnancy interruptions should also be possible outside the hospital in health care units, for which precise criteria would be defined by law. At the same time, care should be taken to ensure that patients have adequate mental support.

The law on abortion must finally be made human rights-based. The law must enable the customer-oriented and rational use of health care resources.

Suvi Leppälahti and Oskari Heikinheimo

Leppälahti is a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics and an expert doctor of the Population Association. Heikinheimo is Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Helsinki and President of the Finnish Gynecological Association.

