Guest pen | The independence and responsibility of civic activities must be expanded

Guest pen|When state grants for non-governmental organizations are cut, the bureaucracy regarding grants should also be lightened.

Finland has been called the promised land of associations. It is true that Finns not only want to participate in associations, but also want to influence and help through organization work.

There are over one hundred thousand registered associations in Finland. Participates in their activities Economic research according to this year’s survey, more than half of the population. The activity is versatile and can mean, for example, cleaning jobs, positions of trust or supporting young people’s hobbies. Free civic activity of all kinds is the core of democracy, and it should be nurtured.

At the same time, some of the non-governmental organizations are becoming more professional, which can be seen, for example, in the increase in paid work in them. Especially in the social welfare sector, the services provided by organizations play significant roles. Nevertheless, the vast majority of associations still operate on a voluntary basis.

EU Agency for Fundamental Rights has pointed out that the vitality of non-governmental organizations is influenced by two things in particular: the funding that is in the decision-making power of the non-governmental organizations and the amount of bureaucracy.

In Finland, state grants of approximately 800 million euros are granted to non-governmental organizations annually. Grants are awarded in different administrative branches with clearly different practices and conditions. The supervision of the use of grants is also different depending on the administrative branch. Efforts have been made to harmonize these processes for a long time, but the results vary from little to none.

At the same time, the amount of bureaucracy required of organizations has been growing for a long time. Organizations want more and more detailed information about what the grants are used for and what their effect is. In many organizations, it is felt that more time is spent reporting on the activities than the activities themselves. Gathering information is in everyone’s interest. However, it is implemented in a way that burdens organizations, which can exhaust those working in them and drive away volunteers.

Running during the government period, state grants to non-governmental organizations drop sharply. As a counterweight to this, the public administration must lighten both the grant application processes and the supervision of the use of grants. Otherwise, we will end up in a situation where the public administration forgets the importance of the autonomy of non-governmental organizations for democracy and starts to define the priorities of the organization field on its own terms.

“ Civic action has an independent value in democracy.

Then the organizations would be made an extension of the administration and not an independent part of the democratic society. Since the euro is a very effective consultant, the realization of this threat is possible, even if the public administration does not directly want it.

Instead of that situation happening, we have to learn to trust the organizations and let them prioritize their activities themselves. The state aid authorities would get a good example from the taxman: trust people and, if necessary, check the operation afterwards, instead of setting very detailed requirements in advance.

Present the reign will be difficult for the organization field. The decrease in public funding is so fast and steep that there is no real possibility of compensating for it.

Organizations are allowed to expect that the government will soften the savings necessary for the state economy by facilitating the organization field’s own fundraising. The most effective way to do this is to expand the right to tax deduction for donations to organizations. It should be implemented from the beginning of 2025. Equally important is harmonizing and simplifying state aid practices.

Civil society has an independent value in a democratic rule of law. Therefore, the public administration must respect organizational autonomy and avoid directing civil society with the administration’s priorities. The government’s goal should be cooperation and partnership with organizations in order to achieve effectiveness.

Taina Susiluoto is the CEO of the Olympic Committee. Pekka Timonen is the chancellor of the Ministry of Justice. Both work in positions developing civil society in the Ministry of Justice.

