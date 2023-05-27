Guest pen | The health of people and nature must be supported as a whole

Disruption of the joint well-being of man and nature affects the health of the population and the functioning of society.

The coronavirus pandemic, bark beetle infestations of commercial forests and environmental anxiety are different manifestations of the same problem. We are talking about planetary health, i.e. the joint well-being of man and nature and its disruption.

The coronavirus pandemic, which challenged our health and well-being as well as the sustainability of our society, probably started when the virus was transferred from a mammal species to a human. Such infections become possible in areas where native nature is being destroyed and animal populations are exploited unsustainably.

At the same time, human-caused climate change is progressing and international cooperation to combat it is faltering. Warming and extreme weather causes health risks for the elderly and sick and reduces the well-being of the entire population. They also expose one-sided commercial forests and plantations to extensive damage. Insect pests and plant diseases are becoming more common.

Emissions caused by industry, transport and energy production pollute the air, water and soil. Respiratory tract infections increase especially in dense industrial areas with poor air quality. Food production and water supply are also affected.

Climate change and along with pollution, the withering of natural diversity, i.e. nature loss, progresses. The biggest cause of nature loss is the destruction of habitats, but the role of climate change is also getting stronger here all the time.

Technical and economic development has distanced people from nature, which is not accessible to everyone in a densely built environment. The thinning of the physical connection between nature and humans can affect the health of the population by weakening the protective mechanisms against allergies, asthma and cancer. Environmental anxiety especially increases the mental health load of young people.

Climate change, pollution and loss of nature affect society at all levels. In the state administration, they are related to the activities of all ministries and their subordinate administrations.

“ Planetary health promotes sustainable development.

Finland is committed to ambitious public health, climate and nature goals. The measures are outlined, for example, in the Government’s decisions of principle, in the national social and health care goals, in the national climate and energy strategy, and in the national diversity strategy that is being finalized.

Effective promotion of the goals requires the commitment of all parties and the recognition of long-term social benefits. Including health aspects in the assessment of climate and nature measures helps to draw attention to the most problematic systems and promote solutions that benefit both nature and people.

Sustainable and resource-efficient solutions must be found in the energy, transport, food, land use and construction sectors, as well as in waste management and the circular economy. This requires political decisions that reduce actions that are harmful and burdensome to the environment and people’s health. Research and development work still needs to be done, but with the help of already existing knowledge, rapid improvements can be achieved.

Human and thinking about nature’s health as a whole, as planetary health, promotes sustainable development. It is essential that solutions developed in cooperation between different sectors are widely adopted to curb climate change, improve the condition of habitats and natural systems, and promote people’s health. Effective cooperation of administrative sectors, political commitment and sufficient resources are needed to implement the change.

In order for us to succeed in this, the overall management of planetary health must be developed. The Government should organize the management of planetary health and well-being, for example, in such a way that the already existing sustainable development committee would coordinate the work and the overall management responsibility would be given to one ministry.

Markku Tervahauta is the director general of the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) and Leif Schulman is the director general of the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke).

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.