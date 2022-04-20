Guest pen The green transition must be implemented in a socially sustainable way

When reforming social security, the aim should be for social security to encourage a green transition.

Ukraine war is in danger of creating the illusion that our future will be secured with weapons. In reality, however, the biggest threats are global warming and species extinction, which are destroying living conditions everywhere. In Europe, governments are increasing defense spending while cutting cuts in social security to reduce the public debt caused by the coronary virus pandemic. The idea has also been on display in Finland.

In his speech in Warsaw, US President Joe Biden recalled that history proves that the greatest steps forward are from the darkest moments of humanity. The pandemic has shown that it is easier than expected for people to change their behavior to be more environmentally friendly. The war in Ukraine, in turn, shows how necessary it is to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Used properly, these crises provide lessons for social policy that can ensure the viability and well-being of the planet for our grandchildren as well.

In the Democratic countries, the green transition requires social sustainability, which provides a basis for the acceptability of decision-making. While everyone will have to pay more for coffee and fuel, low-income people will be most severely penalized by rising prices. The regional and sectoral effects of climate policy also vary. Climate change and inequality are intertwined in many ways, with partly the same underlying structures.

The European Union’s green development agenda takes social justice into account as part of a carbon-neutral policy. The pursuit of social sustainability is important in itself, but it also paves the way for curbing climate change. Social sustainability requires, at the very least, that the basic needs of all are met, that resources are distributed fairly evenly in society and that well-being and functioning institutions are guaranteed for future generations.

“ Cutting from the poorest is not the solution to the problems.

Pandemic showed that the welfare state is able to receive shocks reasonably well and adapt to the new situation. However, in a green transition, it is not enough for social security to simply react to risks. The ongoing social security reform until 2027 should aim for a socially sustainable green transition. According to the Citizens’ Pulse Survey, the idea has the support of the people: the majority supported the idea that social security encourages green choices.

The welfare state is strongly built on the logic of economic growth, which has not been able to be disconnected from damaging the environment. How will social security be financed in the future if there is no economic growth?

Cutting out the poorest is not the answer to the welfare state’s financial problems. Taxation of over-consumption and non-ecological luxury goods could be an important green redistribution mechanism. Driving the green transition alone will not succeed in reforming social security alone, but should be more closely linked to the reform of our tax system.

Social security linked to the ideal of paid work, whether or not the job promotes a green transition. Challenging this idea still requires social debate. In the Citizens’ Pulse, only a fifth of respondents thought that an unemployed jobseeker should have the right to refuse a job that causes significant CO2 emissions.

Social security reform would allow reflection on what work we think is valuable. For example, could informal care and volunteering be defined as an activity that creates value for society, even if the euro is not produced directly in the backbone of the economy? How would social security take into account and support the value of such work? Income from participation, which will be examined in the Social Security Committee, could be one solution.

The green transition requires a change in thinking in social policy. Promoting work, livelihoods and other well-being must take place within the limits set by our planet.

Maria Vaalavuo and Heikki Hiilamo

Vaalavuo is Professor of Sociology at the University of Turku and Research Manager at the Department of Health and Welfare. Hiilamo is a professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki and a research professor at the Department of Health and Welfare.

