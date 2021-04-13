Guest pen The green transition is both a risk and an opportunity for employment

Climate policy is creating entirely new markets, but their employment effects are difficult to measure.

Current the government has set an ambitious carbon neutrality target to be achieved by 2035. At the same time, the government is aiming for a higher employment rate. Although both objectives are widely accepted, there are risks associated with coordinating them with little previous experience and little research.

The transition to a low-carbon economy will require profound changes in production and consumption patterns. As the price of coal rises, emitting activities will be replaced by new, less fossil energy-using processes. Low carbon solutions are becoming more common in most production and consumption sectors. The result is a structural change in the economy.

The restructuring of the economy requires the shift of labor and other inputs to new, more profitable activities. Jobs will be lost in emission-intensive sectors, and as low-carbon solutions become more common, work tasks will change. Completely new tasks and professions are also emerging. If the labor force is not able to move smoothly from one sector and job to another, unemployment will increase and employment will correspondingly decrease, at least temporarily.

Yesterday on Tuesday, a consortium led by the economic council and drawn up by a consortium led by etla was published research, which brings new insights into the interdependence between climate policy and employment. The result of the study supports international estimates that, in the long run, the effects of even an ambitious climate policy on overall employment are relatively small. To the extent that higher adverse taxes make it possible to reduce taxation on labor, employment may even increase slightly.

Unfortunately, the methods of economic research are not as strong in the analysis of the transition phase related to structural change, but at best the transition could take place within the framework of normal labor market dynamics without major problems. On the other hand, the study emphasizes the need to invest in maintaining and strengthening occupational and regional labor mobility.

According to expert interviews, the green transition will raise the skills requirements of the workforce. Without targeted support measures, the less educated in particular are at risk of being excluded from the labor market. Based on previous research, the indirect costs of climate policy are relatively highest on low-income households, unless specific action is taken.

Education and, in addition to labor market policy measures, transitional employment can also be strengthened through public investment in climate action. In addition to emission reductions, the employment effect of various investments in Finland should be taken into account.

According to the so-called Porter hypothesis, tightening regulation increases business innovation and strengthens production and employment as exports increase. Based on previous research, it is known that environmental regulation increases green innovation. Recent research shows that innovations of sufficiently high quality improve export success in green products. It would therefore make sense to channel the proceeds of harmful taxes to green investment in research, development and innovation.

Climate policy is creating entirely new markets in which pioneers can thrive, creating economic growth and jobs. This effect is difficult to verify by calculations, but for a small country like Finland it is important that other countries also tighten their emission standards and global demand for new innovations arises. It is not worth taking too long an advantage over others, and the influence, especially through the EU, is emphasized.

A pioneer the position can help succeed in the green technology export market: an ambitious national climate policy creates credibility and a positive country image.

For developing countries, Finland can offer support and know-how for the implementation of climate policy, and thus new export opportunities for Finnish innovations will arise. Ultimately, success depends on the courage and ability of companies to seize the opportunity.

Pekka Sinko

The author is the Secretary General of the Economic Council in the Prime Minister’s Office.

