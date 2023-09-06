Guest pen | The government program piles pressure on the constitutional committee

The requirement to keep politics outside the interpretation of the Constitution is even more difficult for the Constitutional Law Committee this fall.

Parliamentary the autumn of the constitutional committee is full of work, when the entries of the new government program are taken as bills. Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government is planning extortion in areas such as immigration and social security. The compatibility of the bills with the constitution and international human rights obligations is decided by the constitutional committee.

When the chairmanships of the committees were distributed, the chairmanship of the Constitutional Law Committee was chosen first. The importance of the committee in the legislative process is thus recognized. There may be struggles in the Constitutional Committee this election period that politicize the interpretation of the Constitution.

In Finland, on the basis of the constitution, it has been thought that the decisions of the Constitutional Law Committee are not based on the dividing lines between the government and the opposition. The committee is supposed to act above the day-to-day political struggles. However, its position and tasks are regulated quite sparingly, so many unwritten rules have been established for the committee’s operation – such as the fact that the members make decisions based on legal considerations and not on the basis of their party position. Bills are not evaluated on the basis of appropriateness, but on the basis of whether they are constitutionally sound.

The Constitutional Committee the position is largely based on the mutual trust of the actors. Do the committee members trust each other this fall? Trust is needed when evaluating the constitutionality of politically charged bills.

Some of the committee members have had difficulties in the past to keep party politics out of the constitutional committee’s decision-making. Parliament should be alert and act responsibly so that the interpretation of the Constitution does not become politicized.



The requirement to keep politics outside the interpretation of the constitution is of course difficult. Different views on society and, for example, the relationship between the state and the individual are always present when interpreting the constitution. It is therefore worth asking how a committee made up of MPs can stick to constitutional considerations alone.

Finnish the casting fault of the system has been patched up by the fact that committee advisors and experts in constitutional law play a central role in nurturing the legitimacy of the Constitutional Law Committee.

The committee advisors make presentations about the consulted experts, and these presentations are often accepted in the committee as they are. In addition, the committee members sometimes rely on the legal judgment of the committee advisors on how each case should be resolved. The committee councils thus have significant invisible power in the interpretations of the constitution.

The Constitutional Law Committee consults constitutional law experts when it decides on the constitutionality of a bill. If the experts are unanimous in their interpretation, the committee is practically bound by this position.

The power of state law experts has been discussed quite critically from time to time. Consultation of experts in the Constitutional Law Committee should be understood first and foremost as legal advice, which improves the mutual dialogue between the members of the committee and the level of justification for the decision. This also avoids the risk of experts becoming decision makers.

The Constitutional Committee the expert pool is still small and male. The group of experts should be as broad as possible to ensure the objectivity of the interpretation of the Constitution. In addition, committee members must still commit to the committee’s unwritten rules and leave party political interests aside.

This will not be easy, as the confrontation between the different parties has grown. Social discussion is one way to promote commitment to the unwritten rules and the authority of the committee.

Maija Dahlberg is an assistant professor of public law at the University of Eastern Finland.

