Guest pen The fundamental rights of animals should be enshrined in the Finnish Constitution

The ongoing reform of the Animal Welfare Act is not enough to eliminate the problems, as the legal status of animals is too weak.

In 1996 a comprehensive reform of the Animal Welfare Act, which has entered into force, has been prepared since the beginning of the last decade, and a government proposal is expected in Parliament in the autumn.

However, it is already known that even the new Animal Welfare Act will not eliminate all the current problems of animal husbandry. The draft law has been criticized, for example, for allowing farrowing cages, access to water for fur animals and provisions for cattle breeding. Even after these shortcomings have been remedied, animals would be clearly in a weaker legal position than humans. The rights of animals dependent on human care to species-specific behavior and the satisfaction of basic needs should be safeguarded in the Finnish Constitution.

If the fundamental rights of animals were enshrined in the Constitution, the change would force a change in the use of animals in many ways. Legislation would no longer only address individual animal husbandry problems, but taking the fundamental rights of animals as a starting point would force a comprehensive assessment of the exploitation of animals on the basis of how an activity affects the animal’s habitat or potential. The Animal Welfare Act, enacted at the level of ordinary law, never bends to that.

The current the basic idea of ​​our animal welfare legislation is that the use of animals is justified, even if it is not necessary for a human being or in the interest of the animal – or even a human being. This distortion has led to the current situation where people use and kill more animals than ever before. At the same time, we are destroying nature, the climate, species and our health – our common livelihoods.

The fundamental rights of animals should be enshrined in the Finnish Constitution in such a way that the interests and individual needs of all animals must be taken into account in all public and private activities that affect the living conditions or opportunities of animals. At the same time, the responsibility for the fundamental rights, welfare and protection of animals should lie with everyone.

Recording would always oblige the use of animals to be weighed in accordance with the principle of necessity. An animal could only be killed if there are no other sensible means of protecting humans, animals, or a particular species or environment. This would greatly change current food production.

At the same time, the breeding ban would be implemented. An animal should not be bred if breeding causes physical or mental harm to the animal or its offspring or endangers the natural behavior or development of the offspring. This would prevent, for example, the breeding of dogs who have difficulty breathing or moving.

Now the Constitution provides for the protection of animals only indirectly in Article 20 of the Constitution, which states that “responsibility for nature and its diversity, the environment and the cultural heritage belongs to all”.

The article does not give wild animals a subjective right to be protected. The starting point is people’s right to nature and its diversity.

Fundamental rights should therefore make separate provision for the right of wild animals to life and natural habitats. On this basis, the killing of wild animals should also be considered from a new perspective.

In the current the constitution specifically guarantees, inter alia, freedom of establishment and the protection of property, unlike animal rights. When a court is not allowed to apply an act that is unconstitutional and the authority must strictly abide by the law, the rights of animals are overshadowed by the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

If the fundamental rights of animals were enshrined in the Constitution, they would have to be taken into account in all legislative work. Laws could no longer contain provisions that would be in conflict with the fundamental rights of animals. Then the legislation would correspond to what we know today as individuals who know about animals.

Tarja Koskela and Birgitta Wahlberg

Koskela is a university lecturer at the University of Eastern Finland, Wahlberg is a university teacher at Åbo Akademi University. They belong to the board of the Finnish Association of Animal Rights Lawyers. Wahlberg is the president of the association.

