Guest pen The European Union’s stimulus package has been defended on the wrong grounds

It must be acknowledged that the revitalization is not in the interests of the countries of northern and central Europe, even though there are many benefits to the EU.

The recovery package is about maintaining the unity of the internal market, supporting weak Member States and solidarity. The most important part of the package is the large transfers of income from the EU’s high gross domestic product (GDP) countries to lower GDP countries.

It would be more natural for the countries of northern and central Europe with lower public debt to pursue a stimulative fiscal policy by increasing public spending or lowering taxes to increase aggregate demand.

In the current situation the ability of monetary policy to revive the economy is limited due to very low interest rates. The European Central Bank (ECB) and many economists have argued that this underscores the need for fiscal stimulus during and after the recession caused by the pandemic. However, the countries of northern and central Europe do not need a stimulus fund for fiscal stimulus.

Theoretical and empirical studies show that a fiscal stimulus in Northern and Central Europe would increase their GDP. It has also been observed that this would revitalize the economies of southern Europe very little or not at all – despite the considerable economic integration brought about by the EU between the countries of the Union. The revitalization of northern and central Europe would therefore lead to more uneven economic development within the EU.

In 2019, the ECB brought in its publication points out that the impact of fiscal policy on other countries – through international trade – is positive but small. The conclusions at the time emphasize that the finding supports the creation of a centralized fiscal capacity. In practice, it meant the creation of income transfers between countries. This aspect was therefore emphasized by the ECB even before the current recession brought about by the pandemic.

Former President of the ECB Mario Draghi said at his farewell in 2019 that the euro area needs a common fiscal capacity because the impact of fiscal policy on other countries is relatively small.

In Finland the reasoning of the Recovery Fund has been quite the opposite. It has been argued that the income transfers from the stimulus fund will revitalize the economies of southern and eastern Europe and that, as a result, Finnish exports and the economy will recover.

In reality, recourse has been made to the EU’s stimulus package and remittances because the impact of fiscal policy on other countries is very small.

The fiscal stimulus in northern and central Europe would therefore not have benefited much in southern Europe. The same is true the other way around. The fiscal stimulus provided by the Southern and Eastern European countries will benefit their economies, but the positive effects, if any, on the economies of Northern and Central Europe will be very small.

In the ECB’s recent in the publication states that the recovery fund avoids uneven recovery and economic segregation between member states. The same could have been made clearer: the stimulus fund supports weaker EU countries at the expense of higher GDP countries. It must be acknowledged that the stimulus package was not designed in the interests of the countries of Northern and Central Europe, but to support the recovery of the more vulnerable EU Member States.

EU Commission published in 2019 research estimates that the elimination of tariffs and the reduction of other barriers to trade brought about by the EU’s internal market will benefit 7.7 per cent of Finland’s GDP per year. In 2019, Finland’s GDP was 240.6 billion and the benefit of the EU’s internal market was therefore about 18.5 billion euros.

EU membership brought about € 4 billion in net contributions to the stimulus fund. However, the number is very small in relation to the benefits of the EU internal market.

It is therefore unfounded to argue that the stimulus fund should lead to a reassessment of the rationale for EU membership. On the other hand, it is unfounded to claim that income transfers would be a sensible way to revive the Finnish economy.

Juha Tervala

The author is an economist and university lecturer at the University of Helsinki.

