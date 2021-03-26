Guest pen The European Union should not play with sanctions on China’s bag

Ratification of the investment agreement negotiated with China is now at stake, but China may expect the agreement to collapse.

Of the European Union and China ‘s relations cooled significantly when the EU imposed sanctions on China for the first time since 1989, now due to the poor human rights situation of the Uighurs in Xinjiang. China responded immediately with tough counter-sanctions, especially against the European Parliament and European Chinese researchers. The EU should give careful consideration to its next moves.

China’s formal sanctions policy is still evolving. However, China has long unofficially penalized countries whose policies have not pleased the Chinese leadership. The actions have focused mainly on Western countries, with which China is struggling for influence.

The Chinese Communist Party is seeking to strengthen its dominance and weaken the anti-Chinese common front. The Chinese leadership needs to secure the support of the people by speaking out in front of the home audience, as at last week’s Sino-US summit in Alaska.

In the EU consideration is now being given to responding to Chinese sanctions. In the sanctions spiral, China would have many advantages on its side. The country has a unified chain of command and goals and a higher pain threshold than the EU. In China, sanctions are easier to enforce than in the EU, where sanctions must be based on law.

The situation is different from 1989, when the EU declared an arms embargo on China following the violent repression of protests in Tiananmen Square. China was in dire need of Western capital, technology and markets at the time, and had begun negotiations for WTO membership.

Today, China has abundant capital. The country invests in technological self-sufficiency and the domestic market. The Chinese are also strongly nationalist. Punishing China would play directly into the bag of the Chinese leadership.

The EU should therefore seriously consider whether it is worth stepping up the difficult-to-end sanctions cycle. China can respond at least to the same extent. Sanctions would underline the intra-EU divide in relations with China and would probably not change China’s treatment of Xinjiang Uighurs.

At the turn of the year the pre-negotiated EU-China Investment Agreement (CAI) may now not be ratified. The agreement has been most actively pushed by German and French leaders and business. The deal came about with China’s last-minute concessions. It is uncertain whether the investment agreement will ultimately be in China’s interests.

From the outset, the Chinese leadership could count on the ratification of the agreement by the European Parliament, which was critical of China. By imposing new sanctions and overthrowing the investment agreement, the EU would probably do exactly as Beijing had predicted.

Contrary to China’s expectations, the European Parliament could express its readiness to ratify the investment agreement, regardless of sanctions, but make it a condition that a monitoring system be set up with Chinese experts to put an end to forced labor. This would test in practice China’s commitment to ratify the ILO conventions on the abolition of forced labor, which is also enshrined in the investment agreement.

China’s The concessions made in the CAI agreement negotiations may have sought to hamper the efforts of the new US President Joe Biden’s administration to create a common front with the EU in its relations with China. At the same time, the EU is struggling with “strategic autonomy”. The main goal of the project seems to be to break free from the embrace of the United States, but strategic thinking is not one of the strengths of the European Union.

It seems that, in addition to China, Russia also wants to push the EU out of the picture. Countries would prefer to maintain direct relations with EU countries.

In this situation, EU Member States should therefore talk about investment and trade with China only through Brussels or in bilateral relations very closely, in line with the Union’s unified line. This is probably wishful thinking – it would make the EU a significant international player.

Mikael Mattlin

The author is a professor of political science at the University of Turku.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.