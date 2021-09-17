Guest pen The EU needs battlegroups adapted to the power of great power

Crisis management has changed in 20 years, and the current EU battlegroups are built on yesterday’s crises.

Afghanistan the role and capability of the EU have been discussed since the evacuation operation. The EU was not in charge of leadership in Afghanistan, so it is pointless to point the finger at the Union even after the operation has ended. However, the end of the war in Afghanistan is a cornerstone of world politics, and the EU is also critically examining its own role in the field of defense.

Crises are driving change. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has already argued that the EU needs a rapid reaction force of 5,000. Defense Commissioner Thierry Breton, alongside soft power, presented tools of hard power and even outlined a common defense. In her keynote address, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called on the Member States to show political will on defense issues.

Why EU battlegroups have never been used? The lack of a common strategic culture fuels fragmentation: crises in the Union’s neighborhood are not seen as common, as they always affect a few Member States more than others. Views differ on the use of military force, and there has been no common political will.

The war in Ukraine put common defense in Europe at the center, and battlegroups destined outside EU borders were sidelined. On the other hand, the use of battle groups is also hampered by obstacles that are easier to overcome, such as cost-sharing issues and a fragmented staffing structure. When the costs fall on the shoulders of the countries on standby, the burden of the operation is considered twice. For example, it was difficult to demand that Greece, which was struggling with the economic crisis in 2014, show solidarity and send the battle group it leads to the Central African Republic.

EU however, defense cooperation has long been primarily non-crisis management. Battlegroups have been a useful tool in developing the interoperability of Member States’ armed forces and in improving the capabilities and capabilities of ground forces. Battlegroups have benefited, but in a different way than previously thought.

Like Mr Borrell and Mr Breton, one should ask what the role of the EU is in European defense. What crises and tasks should the Member States prepare for together? As the EU updates its security and defense cooperation strategy, in addition to developing crisis management and rapid response, it is allowed to expect a broader vision of crisis resilience, military capabilities and partnerships.

Crisis management has changed in 20 years, and battle groups have been built for yesterday’s crises. The current form of a battle group of about 1,500 people is designed to be the smallest, capable of independent operation, and would have been too small to protect Kabul Airport, for example.

The most important thing is to look for the political will and readiness to take responsibility that von der Leyen called for, and to look at the EU’s ability to act quickly as a whole. Simply increasing the size of combat units is not enough, but at the same time cultural and technical problems must be solved.

Perspective needs to be expanded. Strengthening the EU’s autonomy is also a transatlantic issue as the United States looks to Asia and NATO renews its strategic concept. The EU will not replace NATO and the United States in European defense, but the security of the continent requires a strong and united EU.

At the heart of Europe’s strategic autonomy is a broader drive for accountability. It is also facilitated by actions such as the French-led European Intervention Initiative and the British-led JEF. Nordic defense co-operation and bilateral co-operation between Finland and Sweden also serve to develop Europe’s independent operational capability.

We need to learn from the experience of Afghanistan in developing the EU’s rapid response, but we also need to look ahead. What battle groups does the EU need in an era of great power competition?

Esa Pulkkinen

The author is the Director General of the Department of Defense Policy of the Ministry of Defense.

