Guest pen The EU and the US should set up a joint climate alliance

China may also be tempted to join an agreement that would exclude countries from being penalized with coal tariffs.

In common there is a time in the climate effort when it would be worthwhile for the EU, the United States and perhaps China to set up a global alliance on climate issues.

In this century, global greenhouse gas emissions have grown at an annual rate of about two percent. The trend has continued since the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement. Delivering on climate promises has proved difficult.

While there are global benefits to reducing emissions, the costs of reductions will largely be borne by individual states. Because of these national costs, the United States, led by President Donald Trump, withdrew from the Treaty of Paris. Mankind’s efforts to date are far from enough to combat the threat of a catastrophe caused by climate change.

An economic nobleman William Nordhaus has convincingly argued that free travel in connection with climate action can only be brought under control. He has proposed an international alliance that will jointly adopt ambitious climate action, and that proposal is worth pursuing now.

A climate alliance would agree on a high price for carbon emissions that would be binding on all Member States. Penalty charges would be imposed on products from outside countries.

The EU has understood the extent to which trade policy can contribute to the success of climate policy. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for carbon tariffs on high-emission imports from outside the EU. Coal duties would prevent the transfer of polluting production to third countries, and the model can be implemented Without violating the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The EU considers carbon tariffs to be an important part of the climate effort to balance the burden and prevent production from escaping the Union.

Trumpin The United States would have seen coal tariffs as an unreasonable punishment, and Trump’s influence on other countries would have made it more difficult to carry out the EU’s goals in the rest of the world. Now the change of power in the United States offers a new opportunity. In the United States, more and more people are in favor of climate action, and the country’s economists have relied on together for the taxation of carbon emissions.

The EU should therefore propose to Joe Biden the establishment of a climate alliance with common carbon tariffs. In intra-alliance trade, the parties would jointly apply agreed minimum prices for greenhouse gas emissions and no carbon duties would be levied. The arrangement would encourage commitment to membership.

For the foreign trade of the alliance, all members would apply the same carbon duty. A common external tariff would prevent production from escaping outside the alliance and encourage other countries to join as well – the EU and US economies still account for around 40% of world GDP.

A climate alliance could provide a stable arrangement. If coal tariffs were brought into line with WTO rules, trade retaliation by third countries would not be possible. The transatlantic trade area is so important to third countries that they could not credibly oppose or threaten the alliance.

Low emission production has fallen sharply thanks to price-competitive green technology. A simple carbon tariff mechanism could guarantee the stability of the climate alliance. The alliance puts EU-US economic cooperation at the heart of the fight against emissions.

China should also be attracted as a founding member of the alliance. Chinese government advisers have already expressed support for climate issues multilateral approach.

A climate alliance covering the three largest economies in the world would mean that no country could throw itself free as a free traveler for climate efforts. The U.S. should even reward China’s entry into the alliance by waiving most of Trump’s import tariffs on Chinese products. The triggering of a stalemate between the United States and China would also serve the EU’s geopolitical interest.

Guntram Wolff

The author is the director of the Bruegel Research Center in Brussels.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication.