Guest pen The digitalisation of public services may exacerbate inequalities

For example, access to basic income support should not depend on the applicant’s IT skills and the availability of IT support.

Coronavirus pandemic has increasingly shifted commerce online, and many public services are also securely operated remotely. However, not everyone has the opportunity to do business smoothly remotely.

People who use a lot of public social and health services and need social security more than average often have a lack of electronic skills. Online services can be difficult to use, for example, with a standard smartphone, and low-income people may not be able to afford a computer.

De facto equality is jeopardized if the most vulnerable people do not receive the services they need and their social rights are not realized.

Digital exclusion not always due to lack of digital information. According to the results of the Digiin research project, many customers of employment and economic development offices and Kela have sufficient digital skills, but poor proficiency in the domestic language makes electronic transactions difficult. Some young people who have dropped out of education have poor literacy, and it may therefore be difficult to understand the language of the authority. Elderly people’s electronic transactions can be impaired by impaired vision, memory disease or other health problems.

While digitalisation is useful in public service tasks, it does not automatically lead to more efficient service production or increase the well-being of service users. At worst, digitalisation delays access to services.

Disadvantages arises if the needs of the users of the services are not known. For example, the transfer of basic income support to Kela brought electronic income support transactions equally to all Finnish municipalities. But for those for whom e-commerce is awkward or impossible, the reform meant a weakening.

Access to basic income support may now depend, for example, on whether there is someone in the immediate vicinity of the person who needs support who can help with business. Or whether transaction assistance is available from a third sector organization or library staff, for example.

Dealing with or with another is not without problems when it comes to privacy issues. Service developers do not always understand these difficulties.

Known as a pioneer in digital services, the Tax Administration expects people to provide the right information: vouchers are requested separately if there is a need. Indeed, most of the necessary information is obtained directly by the taxpayer and does not bother the citizen.

When applying for income support, the business experience is different: account statements and other necessary attachments must be submitted. Using a cost-benefit statement, it is assessed whether the need for aid is real. Bank statements and invoices are essential in this proof. If the necessary attachments are missing, the matter will not proceed until they are received.

Public digital services should not be designed remotely from service users. The whole and the tasks that the services perform at any given time should be understood. Not everyone should be offered the same service. It is essential that a person receives the service he or she needs in some way that is accessible to him or her.

The digitalisation of public services can benefit if it is done in a customer-oriented way: it should go without saying that all public services are available in plain language. Providing the contents and instructions of the services in the most commonly spoken non-domestic languages ​​in Finland would also help many people.

Digital literacy gaps can be filled with free training. Services could also include digital support, which would serve in the same way as corporate IT support. For foreign speakers, remote video services could also be available to facilitate communication.

Digitization will only be beneficial if its weaknesses are also identified. Otherwise, there is a danger that digitalisation will deepen inequality and the experience of inequality.

Paula Saikkonen and Anne Kouvonen

Saikkonen is a specialist researcher at the Department of Health and Welfare. Kouvonen is a professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki.

