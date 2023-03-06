Guest pen | The debt crisis threatens to reverse the development of poor countries

The international community has ways to lighten the debt burden of developing countries and at the same time combat climate change.

Advanced with the latest international climate meeting, the countries are finally taking concrete steps to compensate for the damages caused by climate change to developing countries. However, it is time to acknowledge another crisis linked to climate action: the debt bomb of low-income countries, the likes of which we have not seen since the 1980s. The international community can and must do more to solve both problems.

About 60 percent of the world’s poorest countries have difficulties managing their debts or are at high risk of getting into debt difficulties. The economic and social costs of sovereign defaults are catastrophic.

According to a recent study by the World Bank, the number of poor people rose by a staggering 70 percent a year after the country’s insolvency. In addition, infant mortality increased and life expectancy decreased. This suggests that default will undo years of progress and could derail the already poor citizens of these countries into an increasingly vulnerable position.

Thirty years ago, most of the external debt of developing countries was loans issued by governments, and almost all of these countries were members of the Paris Club. The Paris Club is a group of official creditors whose purpose is to find coordinated and sustainable solutions to the debt problems of developing countries.

It’s different today. At the end of 2020, low- and middle-income countries owed five times more to commercial lenders than to official bilateral lenders. Of the almost 53 billion dollars in debt service payments of the public debt to be paid by developing countries this year, only five billion will be paid to creditors belonging to the Paris Club.

Large Indebtedness and debt management difficulties also affect lenders. In times of low interest rates, many lenders seek to obtain returns by giving more loans to countries that previously had difficulties in obtaining loans. The borrowers were able to take care of their debts, but in the new situation this is no longer necessarily possible.

China's weight as a creditor has increased.

As many central banks tightened their monetary policies, interest rates in low-income countries have risen by an average of 5.7 percentage points, while interest rates paid by the United States have risen by two percentage points.

Why does this matter? A dollar increase in interest payments to lenders means a dollar decrease in infrastructure and social security spending that is important to developing countries. Many countries have to use the tax revenues they have collected from their citizens with difficulty to service the loans.

West, China and multilateral institutions have begun to realize that easing the debt burden of developing countries requires action. A good example of this was the adoption of the common debt management framework for the suspension of debt management in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic increased the debt burden of developing countries. China’s weight as a creditor has increased, but it is often difficult to find out the total number of loans granted by the country and the terms of the loans. In the future, cooperation and information exchange between lenders must therefore be increased.

In November, the Egyptian climate conference decided to establish a fund to compensate for the damages caused by climate change. The purpose of the fund is to curb the adverse effects of the climate crisis on developing countries. The problems can also be partly solved by means of debt policy: the refinancing of the countries’ debts can be covered with environmentally themed bonds. The possibility to both help developing countries out of the debt crisis and curb climate change should motivate lenders – this is in the interest of all of us.

So there are tools. The countries’ own measures to achieve debt sustainability are important, but in the case of many developing countries, temporary help from others is also required more than at present.

Iikka Korhonen and Kunal Sen

Korhonen is the head of the Bank of Finland’s research institute for emerging economies (Bofit). Sen is the director of the Wider Institute at UN University.

