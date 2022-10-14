Guest pen | The current equality law favors heterosexual nuclear families

Finnish legislation does not prohibit discrimination related to the diversity of families in working life clearly enough.

Equality Act the purpose is to promote equality between women and men and to tackle gender-based discrimination. Discrimination based on gender is also being placed in a different position on the basis of parenthood and family maintenance obligations.

The Equality Act, which entered into force in 1987, was progressive when enacted. At that time, it was not possible to look at familialization from a diverse perspective. Therefore, between the lines, the family assumption of the time emerges: a heteronuclear family, where the parents, a man and a woman, who live together, have had their children at the desired time.

Fertilization treatments, for example, were rare when the law came into force. The first gift cell child was born in Finland in 1995. Now five percent of the children born have a background in fertility treatment.

Divorces the number was still relatively small at the end of the 20th century. According to Statistics Finland, the number of one-parent families has increased by almost a third in three decades. Today, almost every fourth family with children is counted as a one-parent family.

In Finland, there are more parents than before who do not have legally confirmed parentage or a biological bond with the child. They are, for example, in new families and rainbow families. One in ten families with children already have new families, and the number of rainbow families has quadrupled in ten years.

In working life there is a need for new anti-discrimination legislation. The surveys of the Diverse Families network show that, among other things, the position of guardians of one-parent families, distant parents, rainbow families, guardians of a child with special needs and those who have experienced the death of a child needs improvement.

Those hoping to have a child can also face discrimination. The career development of a person undergoing fertility treatments may slow down, a fixed-term job may not be changed to a permanent job, or a permanent job may even be dismissed.

If the person wishing to have a child is waiting for the child to be adopted, dismissal or layoff may interrupt the adoption process. The employer is not always flexible when the parent receives information about the child to be adopted, even though the situation can be compared to the start of childbirth.

To diverse discrimination against families is usually multi-based discrimination. It means that, in addition to gender and family formation, discrimination can also be caused by the fact that the family form deviates from the nuclear family norm. An employee whose family situation differs from what is assumed is prone to prejudice and inappropriate questioning.

In situations of discrimination, the victim must be able to turn to the authorities. However, it is not always clear which authority the discriminated against should turn to. Who will help if an employee is discriminated against, for example, because of gender and diverse family relationships?

“ Infertility treatments and adoption must be equated with pregnancy.

The Commissioner for Equality supervises discrimination related to gender, parentage and family maintenance obligations. Occupational safety and health supervises discrimination against age, family relationships and other personal characteristics in the workplace. The parliament is currently considering a motion according to which the authority of the equality commissioner would be extended to work life.

Mere however, intensifying supervision is not enough. Equality and non-equality laws should be reviewed together and ensure that no basis for discrimination is left unturned.

The Employment Contracts Act must be changed so that the adoption process and infertility treatments are equated with pregnancy. Legislation prohibiting discrimination must affect them in the same way as pregnancy.

The realization of rights must be made easier. Cheaper and faster ways must be found instead of expensive court proceedings. The authority of the Equality and Equality Board should be expanded so that the board can investigate cases related to suspected discrimination in working life and, if necessary, order compensation.

Anu-Tuija Lehto and Tiina-Emilia Kaunisto

Lehto is a lawyer at the central organization of Finnish trade unions, SAK. Kaunisto is a special expert on working life in the Diverse Families network.

