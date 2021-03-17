Guest pen The coronavirus year did not interrupt the urbanization triumph

The emigration boom can only be talked about in places, but pluralism will be a reality for more and more people in the future.

Finland regional and demographic development in the 2010s before the coronavirus crisis was marked by urbanization, concentration, regional segregation and an aging population. The changes increased regional disparities. Growth was mainly concentrated in areas with high population concentrations, universities and smooth transport connections.

The coronavirus crisis may be a turning point in concentrated development, at least in the short term. Paradoxically, in about a year, the virus has affected people’s mobility more than regional policy or political decision-making over decades.

Only about one in eight municipalities received a migration gain from inter-municipal migration in 2015–2019. In the coronavirus year 2020, the number of migration-winning municipalities doubled and profits were more evenly distributed across the country. Among other things, health, safety, spaciousness, one’s own space and tranquility have been emphasized in housing and location choices. The ultimate breakthrough in teleworking has increased independence from time, place and distances. Digital leap is seen as an increase and normalization of multi-location.

Regional and demographic development is a politically sensitive issue where it is often difficult to separate emotions and desires from actual choices and decisions. The pandemic has been perceived, especially outside large cities, as a positive disruption, ie a disturbance that is hoped to reverse the direction of urbanization and concentration.

In the public coronavirus speech, the short-term effects are overestimated and the long-term effects are underestimated. The big question is whether anything has really changed. Based on the statistics, changes in regional and demographic development as a whole have so far been moderate. Finland is still urbanizing and regionalising, and migration is its driver.

Also in the coronavirus year, the big winners have been the large urban areas. The population growth in the Helsinki region is superior, although Helsinki and Espoo have suffered migration losses due to internal migration.

The migration attractiveness of Helsinki’s frame municipalities has grown steadily even before the pandemic. In most large and medium-sized cities, demographic trends strengthened over the past year. For example, Tampere, Oulu, Kuopio, Hämeenlinna, Lappeenranta and Rovaniemi received more migration gains than the average of the previous five years. On the other hand, the migration attractiveness of regional cities, ie the second or triple centers of the provinces, increased only moderately or not at all.

In the coronavirus year, the small winners are the rural areas close to the cities and some of the rural municipalities. The pandemic seems to have increased interest and interest in detached houses, leisure housing, second homes and the countryside. Yet the migration boom can only be talked about in the case of large leisure and tourism centers. Such are, for example, such popular cottage municipalities as Puumala, Sulkava, Parainen, Kemiönsaari, Tammela and Merikarvia, as well as several northern tourist municipalities such as Kuusamo, Salla and Kolari. On the positive side, there is an improvement in population development or a reversal of a sharp contraction in many rural areas. However, the scale is illustrated by the fact that the population is still shrinking in two of the three rural municipalities due to a skewed age structure and migration losses.

Coronavirus crisis has accelerated and made visible a number of regional and demographic developments that have been on the rise. Much has emerged about the real effects of pluralism, place independence and teleworking. In the short term, urbanization and concentration will continue, but alongside or thanks to it, multi-location will become the new normal. In the future, urbanization and pluralism will be complementary and reinforcing developments.

The coronavirus year brought arrhythmia to urbanization, but it is still premature to talk about a paradigm shift in urbanization.

Timo Aro and Rasmus Aro

Timo Aro is a leading expert and Rasmus Aro is an expert at the Regional Development Consulting Office MDI.

