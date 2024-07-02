Guest pen | The Constitution is still the cornerstone of the rule of law and security, write Heikki Vestman and Johanna Ojala-Niemelä

Guest pen|It is unfounded to claim that a conversion law enacted in an exceptional situation would be a threat to the rule of law.

Constitution Committee issued the so-called Conversion Act on 18.6. his statement that the law can be enacted as an exceptional law. The statement has sparked a lot of discussion, as is to be expected in a democratic rule of law. However, there have been inaccuracies in the discussion.

The possibility of an exception law preserved in the Constitution means a law enacted in the procedure for enacting the Constitution, which, without changing the wording of the Constitution, means a substantive exception to the Constitution. This removes the law’s conflict with the Constitution. Although according to the new constitution the exception must be limited, the exception law is still part of Finland’s constitutional system.

Committee according to the reasons related to national security constitute a necessary reason for enacting a limited exception law, for which the parliament has jurisdiction according to Article 73 of the Constitution. The law makes limited exceptions, for example, to the prohibition of return and to that extent the obligation to protect human rights.

The committee did not consider that the parliament can deviate from Finland’s international human rights obligations under international law with a qualified majority of the parliament. Even with an exception law, a possible conflict with international human rights obligations cannot be eliminated from the point of view of international law. However, the Exceptions Act will be applicable domestically in the parts defined as exceptions. Finland is still bound by human rights obligations and, if necessary, is responsible for possible human rights violations. The exception concerns domestic law. Even domestically, it is not a question of giving up human rights completely. Human rights obligations are fully valid outside the temporally, spatially and content-limited application area of ​​the law.

Is it was claimed that the committee made an interpretation that deviated from the previous guidelines. However, the committee’s statement explicitly refers to previous practice. Although the previous exception law on juvenile punishment trials was contrary to the prohibition of discrimination and susceptible to surveillance evaluations based on human rights treaties, it could be enacted in 2001 with an exception law. When enacting the Constitution, it was not assumed that human rights obligations are outside the scope of the exception law. Exceptions to basic and human rights must be minimized, limiting it to only what is necessary.

It has also been claimed that the interpretation made is contrary to the position of constitutional law experts. The committee did not act contrary to the unanimous expert position, but took the received expert opinions into account and made an interpretation based on them.

“ The exception concerns domestic law.

The criticism also wrongly concerns the fact that it would be difficult to apply the exception law as part of the rest of Finland’s legal system and would be problematic with regard to the official responsibility of border guards. Based on the expert opinion given by the supreme legality monitor, the parliamentary ombudsman, the committee states that compliance with the exception law as such does not mean that the border guard is guilty of a crime, even if he does not follow the procedures that conflict with the exception law, which are considered to be based on, for example, the articles of the refugee agreement. It is an abstract statement about the hierarchical relationship of legal norms, and as such it does not contradict the requirement of independence of the courts. It still gives the border guard a clear backing for legal action.

Law is exceptional both legally and because of its underlying security threat. It is unfounded to claim that protecting the rule of law from the serious danger caused by a hostile state by means of the necessary powers established in the legislative procedure of the constitution would be a threat to the rule of law. It is about the right of the Finnish rule of law to protect itself.

Heikki Vestman (Kok) is the chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee. Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) is a member of the Constitutional Law Committee, who was the chairman of the committee in 2019–2023.

