Guest pen The confusing situation in Kyrgyzstan would deserve more international attention – other countries have taken on the role of bystanders in the revolution

The foreign powers have so far not reacted to the country’s revolutions, as Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy has not changed since then.

In Kyrgyzstan last Sunday, parliamentary elections were held that drove the country into political chaos.

The winner of the election was declared two supporters of President Sooronbai Zhenbekov, who had ruled for three years, but the opposition accused the election of fraud and rallied its supporters into the streets. Within hours, in the capital, Bishkek, a group of protesters captured the parliament building.

The Central Electoral Commission reacted to the events by annulling the election result while Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and many other political leaders resigned. The old power was not completely broken, as Zhenbekov was not ousted. However, the situation is still extremely confusing and explosive.

Fraudulent elections have served as a trigger for the Kyrgyz revolution, but political instability has persisted for years. In 2005 and 2010, power also changed in large-scale demonstrations that shook the country.

The revolutions in Kyrgyzstan have been linked by popular dissatisfaction with the systematic corruption of those in power and the poverty in the country. The changes in power have made it possible for the country’s political elite to split into clans from the north and south fighting for power.

Kyrgyzstan is located in a geopolitically and strategically important place between China and Russia. The country is involved in regional integration projects led by both Russia and China. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan has close relations with the West, where the country is called the “island of democracy” in Central Asia.

Both the great powers, the European Union and Kyrgyzstan’s neighbors have taken on the role of bystanders in the revolution that erupted earlier this week. The reluctance of foreign powers to act is explained above all by the experience of previous revolutions in Kyrgyzstan, which had far-reaching consequences. In previous power changes, the internal situation in Kyrgyzstan remained relatively stable, and the new leaders elected by free elections did not change the foreign policy line of their predecessors.

Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia are also not at the forefront of the global power struggle. China and Russia have been able to reconcile their regional interests so that Moscow accepts China’s growing economic influence and Beijing recognizes Russia’s political and military leadership in Central Asia. For this reason, Russia is not afraid of Kyrgyzstan changing its geopolitical course even if power in Bishkek changes.

Western countries only seem to have reduced their engagement with Central Asia. The geopolitical importance of the region to the United States has diminished as the country has withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan. Kyrgyzstan is also far from the top of the EU’s foreign policy priorities, although the inauguration of the Union’s new Central Asia strategy, which has led to a ‘closer and stronger partnership’, took place last year in Bishkek.

Of most concern is the Kyrgyz revolution in the country’s authoritarian neighbors. In Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, the post-election movement in Kyrgyzstan is being closely monitored, but their leaders are still not genuinely concerned about the spread of the spirit of revolution. They seem to think that, as a result of the centralization of authoritarian power, events like Kyrgyzstan will not threaten neighboring countries, at least in the near future.

Foreign powers indifference can be considered logical, but the problem is that there will be no end to the Kyrgyz revolutions.

The recycling of politicians does not solve the root causes of Kyrgyz dissatisfaction, namely corruption and poverty, but may even increase people’s frustration.

The conflict may become more violent in the next few years – or even in the next few weeks. Then the intervention of foreign powers could not be avoided. It is therefore good for the EU to consider now how to find sustainable and genuinely beneficial solutions in Kyrgyzstan.

Arkady Moshes and Kristiina Silvan

Moshes is a program director and Silva researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy’s EU Eastern Neighborhood and Russia research program.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.