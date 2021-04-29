Guest pen The Committee on Constitutional Affairs is suitable for defending democracy

The Constitutional Court would outsource the day-to-day care of democracy to the legal elite and increase confrontation.

Democracy is a demanding form of government. It is not just the application of the rules, much less their automatic application. Democracy requires both citizens and politicians to internalize the rules and accept that the rules can sometimes point in a different direction from the interest of one’s own group.

As the rules always contain interpretation, the proper application of the rules requires judgment, which is also influenced by the attitudes of the interpreters. This is normal. What matters is whether interpreters are, in principle, able to distinguish between rules and their own world of values.

When the rules are subordinated to the defense of one’s own values ​​and interests, democracy has already been abandoned. We have seen this development in Poland and Hungary.

Is it has sometimes been suggested that an external oversight body, the Constitutional Court, should be set up to ensure the functioning of democracy. The proposal should be opposed.

The Constitutional Court outsources the day-to-day care of democracy to the legal elite. The result is a confrontation between technical expertise and a political culture that is vital to the functioning of democracy. This is also familiar from Poland and Hungary.

The press in the Anglo-Saxon world often complains that in the courts, an “unelected elite” decides on common issues. The contradiction between professional law enforcement and political culture is destructive to democracy. The weaker party is the courts, which often politicize after a collision.

Finland a system in which constitutional oversight is directed to democratically elected MPs themselves is therefore far superior to judicial oversight. However, this only applies as long as Members of Parliament – especially those elected to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs – know how to distinguish between the rules and their own group position.

It has been encouraging over the years to see how responsibly the members of the committee have acted. They are committed to the rules in a way that makes them the cornerstones of democracy. Individual exceptions have been responded to critically and in a way that has reinforced the value of democratic adherence. This also applies to the recent debate on the indictment of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) and the EU stimulus package.

The principle that the interpretation of the Constitution is not just a matter of following one’s own political line has not been called into question, either in Parliament or in public opinion. This is shown by the committee’s desire for unanimity, but also by the recognition that, on many issues concerning the application of the rule, opposing views can be taken without the rule itself being threatened. A rule can be downright intentionally formulated to allow value choices. In particular, the constitutional rules are also designed to withstand changing political circumstances.

For the real however, commitment to the rules, which is vital to democracy, is under threat in many ways around the world – along with Poland and Hungary, the most visible example of this is probably the accusations against the US electoral system. If citizens feel that following the rules does not represent public opinion at all or only appears to be a confusion for the “political elite”, democracy has come to an end.

Governance would only appear to be pursuing the interests of a party program or an oligarchy that has achieved leadership in state bodies. Cynicism would produce exactly the end result it blames on the political system.

Finland has a strong belief in the fairness of the Constitution and the sincere commitment of the actors applying the Constitution – both courts and politicians – to a common ground. This confidence takes a few bumps, but it cannot be tested indefinitely. If it breaks, democracy is already lost. It cannot be recovered simply by hoping that democracy has remained intact.

Martti Koskenniemi

The author is Professor Emeritus of International Law.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's statements.