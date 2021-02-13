Guest pen The co-operation between Finland and Estonia, who are separated, must be intensified

A closer neighborly relationship would give both countries a backing for relations with Russia and would also benefit the European Union.

When I live In Tallinn, a Finnish research colleague warned in full that there I must adopt Estonia’s foreign policy line. Russia plays a big role in Finnish-Estonian relations: its eastern neighbor is striking a gap between our countries.

Closer ties across the Gulf of Finland are also valuable for the development of the EU’s relations with Russia. Finland and Estonia have experience in translating politics from words to deeds.

Finland and Estonia have different histories. It is still straightforward to explain all our political differences through the Cold War era.

Finland avoided the occupation of the Soviet Union first by war and then by Finnishization. Estonia was subjugated into a totalitarian system, but the deep structures of culture did not change. Indeed, Estonia rapidly democratized after the fall of the Iron Curtain, and Estonia there are now many countries in the Nordic countries.

Instead of looking for differences, the similarity between Finland and Estonia should be emphasized: we are bound by a century of connection in the field of language, culture and trade, but also by the experience of being under Russian rule and being a neighbor.

European the problematic relationship with Russia came to pain when the EU External Relations Representative, Josep Borrell, was humiliated in Moscow. Europe speaks a lot towards Russia, but the EU is unable to formulate an effective policy towards Russia.

The divergence in EU foreign policy is often explained by emphasizing individual EU countries’ own uncoordinated perspectives on Russia. This idea of ​​a divided Europe is also cherished by the administration of President Vladimir Putin.

Finland and Estonia would have something to give to both the EU’s and the United States’ policy towards Russia. We know our eastern neighbor, Estonia, even better than Finland – for example, there are more Russian speakers in Estonia. Russia is closely followed in the media of both countries.

Underlining the differences in foreign policy between Helsinki and Tallinn makes convergence difficult. In order for Finland and Estonia to offer Russian added value to the Western world together, co-operation should be based on broad social interaction, not just high-level political meetings in English.

Maiden Indrek Tammeaid, who has been following relations for a long time, asked in a recent publication in Estonia in writing, do Estonia and Finland know each other as well as we imagine. Of course, co-operation is strong in cultural circles, as exemplified by the bilingual hit of Mikael Gabriel and Nublu Universe. However, the broader understanding of the social situation on the other side of the Gulf of Finland has deteriorated.

Estonians are the largest group of foreigners in Finland, many also commute to work in Finland, and a large number of Finns live and work in Estonia. Integration is still thin and knowledge of the language of the neighboring country in particular is weaker than before.

The lack of cooperation is particularly evident in the Russian study. Finnish and Estonian research institutes are diligently seeking partnerships from around the world but do not approach each other, even if, for example, in climate policy and the energy revolution, we could learn from each other as Russia’s neighbors. Finland should give up the economic benefits of Russian oil, Estonia should manage the structural change of mostly Russian-speaking Ida-Virumaa and the risks of Russian rural policy when giving up oil shale. The EU’s strategy for Russia, based on the common expertise of Finland and Estonia, would be realistic, concrete, based on dialogue and respectful of one’s own moral boundaries.

Cooperation the condition is that we know each other. It would be good to include the mother tongue in mother tongue school studies: Estonian in Finland and Finnish in Estonia. That way we could at least understand each other, read helpfully.

Helsinki and Tallinn are close, more and more like in the future – the Arctic Ocean railway, the Talsinki tunnel and Rail Baltica will be built or not.

During the pandemic and the climate crisis, it is good to remember the Finnish saying of the past famine: hunger will end when the towers of Rääveli, or Tallinn castles, are visible.

Brother-Pekka Tynkkynen

The author is a professor of Russian environmental policy at the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki.

