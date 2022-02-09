Guest pen The amendment to the Lottery Act opens up dubious paths for Veikkaus

Finland is resorting to the old method: when gambling does not want or cannot collect money from one’s own people, it is levied on others.

Parliament In December, the amendments to the Lotteries Act were approved by a small majority in accordance with the government’s proposal. Veikkaus’ monopoly position was strengthened by payment and marketing restrictions on foreign competitors. The objective of harm reduction was emphasized.

The political debate that preceded the decision was about money, ie how to compensate sports, culture, science and organizations for the EUR 350 million drop in their income from Veikkaus caused by the pandemic. The fall threatens to remain permanent.

Is the restriction of competition sufficient to prevent a further reduction in gaming revenue? Doubts have been expressed about the effectiveness of the restrictions on competition, but even if they were effective, revenues would also be affected by the earnings logic of digital gambling.

When national lotteries were set up, often handed over to state monopolies. In lotteries, only half of the bet amount, or less, is paid out to players as winnings. The rest is used for charitable purposes.

Today, lotteries are run exclusively by gambling companies. Veikkaus is an exception because it has the exclusive right to play almost all gambling in Finland and the company is owned by the state.

Monopoly companies also engage in commercial gambling activities. In addition to lotteries, they compete for players’ money by selling scratch cards and other high-risk products.

The toughest challengers in lotteries are online casinos and digital betting. In them, game events are repeated every second and multiple games can be played at the same time. To prevent players from losing their money immediately, winnings account for a large portion of the stake – however, the game organizer always earns on average and players lose. Veikkaus also participates in this activity.

When commercial gambling is competitive and winnings account for more than 90% of the stake, will there be any surplus left to be distributed to the beneficiaries and the state?

The profit and loss accounts of European gaming companies show that they generate a surplus in proportion to their turnover, regardless of the type of company in question. The bigger the company, the bigger the surplus, even though the large companies have a fast-paced selection of games and only a few percent of the stake is left after winning the game.

It could therefore be assumed that commercial gambling is less productive than that of state lottery operators. This is not the case because the distribution costs of the games are low. The game organizer’s expenses will hardly increase at all, with one, ten or one hundred million people playing its game. A large customer base makes it possible to reduce the operator’s share to a very small level, and still make a profit and a surplus. Commercial gambling is virtual capitalism: with a huge volume, a product made up of images and experiences is sold online, and it costs nothing to duplicate.

Veikkaus operations already focus on fast-paced gaming on slot machines, own computers and mobile devices. Operating costs are lower, about 30 percent of net sales. There is not much room for tightening in either respect.

The strengthening of the monopoly does not affect this. The only possibility is to resort to the earnings logic of virtual capitalism. You can reduce costs by taking gaming online and removing machines, as is now the case.

On the other hand, it is not possible to expand the customer base sufficiently in small Finland. Veikkaus is now allowed to establish a subsidiary that can participate in virtual gambling capitalism by developing games for foreign companies. So we resort to the old way: when gambling does not want or cannot collect money from one’s own people, it is levied on others.

Politicians have now accepted this. It remains to be seen whether the next government – or the European Court of Justice – will agree that a Finnish monopoly can raise money from foreign nations, but foreign companies cannot raise it from Finland. And does Veikkaus have anything to sell in this competition to succeed?

Pekka Sulkunen

The author is Professor Emeritus of Sociology.

