Guest pen | Suicide prevention needs to be strengthened

In Lapland, wide-ranging cooperation led to a decrease in the number of suicides. Welfare areas should establish suicide prevention workgroups.

In 2022 In Finland, 740 people committed suicide. The number of suicides has been reduced since the 1990s, but the trend will not continue on its own, as suicidal thoughts have become more common in recent years and access to treatment is becoming more difficult. With the right measures, the number of suicides can be reduced even in a difficult economic situation.

The total number of suicides has halved since the 1990s, but the number has remained at around 750 suicides in recent years. It is especially worrying that suicide is the most common cause of death among young people. There are many times more suicide attempts than deaths, and suicide causes suffering in many families. The phenomenon therefore affects quite a wide group.

THL's extensive Terve Suomi population survey (2023) showed that suicidal thoughts have become more common. While in 2018 one in ten reported suicidal thoughts, now one in eight under the age of 50 reported them. At the level of the entire population, psychological stress and suicidal thoughts are increasing.

Mental health services due to overcrowding, those at risk of suicide cannot get treatment without delay. The burden on health care and the varying possibilities to support suicidal people are also reflected in Mieli ry's crisis work. For those at risk of suicide, underestimating treatment is commonplace. Suicide prevention work shows that more and more suicidal people are sent home with medication without other treatment, if the risk of suicide is not associated with psychosis or injuries requiring physical treatment. The situation is difficult for suicidal people, their loved ones and also for professionals working under enormous pressure who are unable to do their work ethically and in accordance with their values.

Welfare areas and the city of Helsinki are responsible for arranging access to treatment for suicidal people. In addition to the funding shortfall, the welfare regions are struggling with the cross-pressure of medical debt and staff shortages after the coronavirus pandemic. The organizations' crisis work tries to make up for this lack of care, but it alone is not enough to guarantee adequate help and prevent suicides.

“ Suicidal thoughts have become more common.

Welfare areas lack of resources is a real problem, but the number of suicides has been able to be reduced in difficult economic situations in the past, for example during the depression in Finland in the 1990s.

The most important thing would be to improve access to treatment and treatment paths for those at the highest risk of suicide, i.e. those who have previously attempted suicide. For them, interventions and forms of support in accordance with the national treatment recommendation, which significantly reduce new suicide attempts, are currently not implemented.

In order to guarantee the care of suicidal people, the focus should be on getting outpatient care and emergency rooms in order, ensuring early care, and developing cooperation with low-threshold third-sector services.

Treatment paths in addition to confirmation, professional public speaking training is needed. According to THL's research, 66 percent of those who died by suicide between 2016 and 2018 had contact with healthcare in the last month and 46 percent in the last week before the suicide. The most shocking thing was that one in five, or 505 people, had been at a health care clinic on the day of their suicide. Delaying the treatment of a suicidal person leads to death at worst.

Suicide prevention work requires persistence, comprehensiveness and the systematic utilization of evidence-based methods. Each welfare area should establish a suicide prevention working group, in which different authorities, municipal actors and the third sector are represented.

For example, in the Lapland welfare area, a suicide prevention group already operates thanks to a project funded by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health during the last government term. Lapland's extensive suicide prevention work should be familiarized with, especially in provinces with a high suicide mortality rate. According to recent statistics, the number of suicides in Lapland has decreased.

Sanna Vesikansa is the director of crisis operations and Marena Kukkonen is the head of the Suicide Prevention Center at Mieli ry.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.